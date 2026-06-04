Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - V Ten Metals Corp. (TSXV: VTEN) ("VTen" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on the Company's Tanami Property (the "Property"), part of which is under an exploration farmin and joint venture agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont Corporation ("Newmont"), located in the Tanami District of the Northern Territory, Australia. The Property consists of four semi-contiguous granted exploration licences ("ELs") EL 23848, EL 31402, EL 23874 and EL 23875, covering 1,237 sq km located in the Tanami Desert approximately 450km directly northwest of Alice Springs, Northern Territory, Australia.

The Company has been advised that a surface geochemical survey utilizing Newmont's proprietary Deep Sensing Geochemistry (DSG) was undertaken and has identified several Au anomalies that may require further interpretation and assessment. This work is currently scheduled for future reporting periods. The DSG technique is proprietary, and the data and methodology is commercial in confidence.

A HVSR passive seismic survey was carried out coincidently with the surface geochemical survey during Q3 2025. The HVSR passive seismic data was collected using a Tromino seismometer by field technicians.

Blair Way, CEO, President and Director comments: "We are pleased with the progress to date on the Tanami project. Surface Geochem and passive seismic survey works have been conducted on the property. We look forward to sharing more information as exploration activities progress."

Investors Relation / Marketing Agreement

The Company is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a service agreement (the "Agreement") with Resource Stock Digest ("RSD") of Round Rock, Texas. Under the terms of the Agreement, among other things, RSD has agreed to provide certain investor relations services to the Company in accordance with Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

RSD has been engaged for a 12 month advertising and marketing program with an initiation fee of US $8,500 and monthly fee of $2,450 payable from the Company's working capital. RSD conducts interviews with the Company and produces its own content that is distributed to RSD's subscriber base via email and posts to RSD's website.

Resource Stock Digest contact details are as follows: Attention: Gerardo Del Real, 2051 Gattis School Rd, Ste. 540 PMB 176, Round Rock, TX 78664, USA;

Email: editor@resourcestockdigest.com; Phone: (844) 334-4700.

RSD is owned and operated by Nicholas Hodge and Gerardo Del Real and is based in Texas, USA. The Company and RSD act at arm's length, and RSD has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or present intent to acquire such an interest, except that Nicholas Hodge owns or controls 480,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") and 180,000 Share purchase warrants; and Gerardo Del Real owns or controls 500,000 Shares and 200,000 Share purchase warrants. Notwithstanding their shareholdings, RSD and Messrs. Del Real and Hodge are considered arm's-length to the Company and have no relationship with the Company outside of this Agreement.

Qualified Person

Blair Way, B.Sc., P. Geo., CEO and President for the Company and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About V Ten Metals Corp.

VTen is a Canadian mining exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange owns the Ni-Cu-PGE-Au Tanami Project, 1,235 km² strategically located adjacent to Newmont's Granites Mine located in Northern Territory, Australia. The Company has a farm-in JV in place exploring for potential gold targets. VTen is led by a highly qualified team with a track record of successful exploration worldwide.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Accordingly, all statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, any statements or plans regarding the Agreement, the anticipated benefits of the Agreement, and any other matters in connection with the aforementioned items. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company may not be able to execute and raise funds necessary to complete its planned future activities and proposed business plans.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300053

Source: V Ten Metals Corp.