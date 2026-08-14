Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2026) - Tiger Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIGR) (FSE: D150) (OTCQB: TGRGF) ("Tiger" or the "Company") will host a webinar on Tuesday August 18th at 8am PST / 11am EST to provide a comprehensive update on its recent exploration results from Ceibal, operational roadmap, upcoming catalysts, and strategic activities. The Company also announces the appointment of Sheryl Dhillon as Corporate Secretary.

With the closing of the recent oversubscribed $21 million financing, Tiger Gold is now fully funded and transitioning to a growth-focused company, aiming to add significant value for shareholders by defining a maiden Mineral Resource at the Ceibal target, completing Tesorito's drill program, and testing other high-value targets.

"We have entered an exciting new phase for Tiger Gold," said Robert Vallis, President and CEO of Tiger Gold. "With 100% ownership of the Quinchía Gold Project secured and our recent $21 million financing completed, we are fully funded to execute our next phase of exploration focused on growing our resources. Our immediate focus is drilling at Ceibal, completing the definition drilling program Tesorito and advancing additional high-priority targets to the drill-ready stage, with the goal of doubling our resource base. We look forward to updating shareholders on our recent progress, the work underway on the ground, and the key catalysts we see ahead for Tiger."

Webinar Details

Date: Tuesday, August 18th

Time: 8:00am PDT / 11:00am EDT

REGISTER HERE:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/3617866598895/WN_bBfPp1sqQ_GvCrY32G5XGg

Via phone:

Canada: +1 778 907 2071

United States: +1 253 215 8782

Meeting ID: 830 1827 9275

Shortly after the conclusion of the webcast, a playback will be available at the registration link above until September 17, 2026. An archived recording will also be available on the Company's website at www.tigergoldco.com.

Mineral Resources and Technical Report

A report titled Quinchía Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report & Preliminary Economic Assessment, Department of Risaralda, Colombia (effective September 18, 2025) (the "Technical Report") was filed on SEDAR+ on December 10, 2025. The Technical Report supports the disclosure of Mineral Resource estimates for the Miraflores and Tesorito deposits with an effective date of July 31, 2025. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that a Mineral Resource estimate will be defined at the Ceibal target.

The scientific and technical information contained in this release has been reviewed and approved by Robert Vallis, P.Eng., Tiger's President, CEO, and director, who is a "qualified person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Vallis is not independent of the Company.

Appointment of New Corporate Secretary

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Sheryl Dhillon as the Company's new Corporate Secretary, effective August 1, 2026. Ms. Dhillon is a senior corporate governance and securities compliance professional with more than 25 years of experience supporting public and private companies. Ms. Dhillon has extensive experience acting as Corporate Secretary and governance advisor to reporting issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Canadian Securities Exchange, advising board and committees on continuous disclosure, listing matters, equity compensation plans, and and board oversight practices.



"On behalf of the Tiger Gold team, I thank Terese Giselman for her incredible support and work as the Company's Corporate Secretary over the last two years," stated Robert Vallis "She was invaluable to the Company and we wish her well."

About Tiger Gold Corp.

Tiger is a growth-oriented gold exploration and mine development company focused on advancing its flagship asset, the Quinchía Gold Project, a multi-million-ounce gold project in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia, over which Tiger has exercised its option to acquire a 100% interest. Tiger is led by a multidisciplinary team of exploration geologists, mine builders, engineers, metallurgists, ESG specialists, and corporate finance professionals with a track record of exploration success, project advancement, and bringing mines into production at globally recognized mining companies including AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Mining, Yamana Gold, Detour Gold, NewGold, Pretium Resources, and others.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as such terms are defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "suggests", "preliminary", "confident", "interpreted", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "can", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions (which may prove incorrect) and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Tiger to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans and intentions with respect to the exploration and development of the Projects; planned drilling programs; the Company's goal of advancing the Projects toward a production decision; and the potential to expand, define and/or upgrade the classification of Mineral Resources; the Company's goal of doubling Mineral Resources over the next year; and statements regarding the timing and completion of planned field programs and future technical studies (including a PFS). Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions including, without limitation, the availability of drilling rigs and other equipment, contractors and supplies, continued site access, receipt of required permits and approvals, the Company's ability to maintain community and stakeholder support, that the Company will have access to any financing required to advance technical studies and the project, and that exploration and drilling results will be consistent with management's expectations. Such forward-looking information also includes statements regarding the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Quinchía Gold Project, which by definition is preliminary in nature, includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and for which there is no certainty that the economics or results described will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Any references to nearby projects, properties, deposits, or mines are provided for regional context only, and mineralization on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Quinchía Gold Project.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; failure to intersect potentially economic intervals of mineralization; uncertainties related to geological continuity, potential mineralization and the extent of mineralization, which may not yield economically viable results; risks that field programs may be reduced, delayed or may not proceed at all; risks that the Company may not satisfy minimum expenditure requirements or other work commitments under its property agreements, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to maintain its interest in the Projects; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental, or other project approvals; changes in governmental regulation of exploration and mining operations; political risks and social unrest; inability to fulfil consultation or accommodation obligations in respect of Indigenous peoples or to maintain constructive relationships with local communities; delays in the advancement of projects; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry.

While Tiger anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, Tiger disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities legislation. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Tiger's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release. Although Tiger has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Tiger. Additional factors are noted under "Risk Factors" in Tiger's public disclosure record, including in the Filing Statement, the Preliminary Prospectus, and other documents available under Tiger's profile on SEDAR+. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Tiger undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309624

Source: Tiger Gold Corp.