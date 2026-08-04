Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - Tiger Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIGR) (FSE: D150) (OTCQB: TGRGF) ("Tiger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a vertical amalgamation under section 273 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tiger Gold Resources Corp. (the "Subsidiary"), effective July 31st 2026. The amalgamation was completed to simplify Tiger's corporate structure, reduce administrative and compliance costs and strengthen operational efficiency.

No securities of the Company were issued in connection with the amalgamation, and the Company's name and share capital remains unchanged. All of the issued and outstanding shares of the Subsidiary will be cancelled, and the assets, liabilities and obligations of the Subsidiary will be assumed by the Company. The amalgamation will not have any significant effect on the business and operations of the Company, and the shares of the Company will continue to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Further to the Company's news release dated March 25, 2026 regarding the market-making services agreement entered into with Independent Trading Group (ITG), the Company wishes to clarify that ITG provides the funds and securities for the market-making activities under the agreement.

About Tiger Gold Corp.

Tiger is a growth-oriented gold exploration and mine development company focused on advancing its flagship asset, the Quinchía Gold Project, a multi-million-ounce gold project in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia, over which Tiger has exercised its option to acquire a 100% interest. Tiger is led by a multidisciplinary team of exploration geologists, mine builders, engineers, metallurgists, ESG specialists, and corporate finance professionals with a track record of exploration success, project advancement, and bringing mines into production at globally recognized mining companies including AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Mining, Yamana Gold, Detour Gold, NewGold, Pretium Resources, and others.

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307881

Source: Tiger Gold Corp.