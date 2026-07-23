Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - Tiger Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIGR) (FSE: D150) (OTCQB: TGRGF) ("Tiger" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results for three drillholes from its Ceibal target at its Quinchía Gold Project in Colombia's prolific Mid-Cauca gold belt. Three drill rigs remain active across the project, with assays pending from Ceibal and Tesorito.

Highlights:

CEDDH-011 intersected 685.35 m @ 0.6 g/t Au from surface and ended in mineralization including 7 m @ 1.0 g/t Au from 7 m downhole including 8 m @ 1.1 g/t Au from 42 m downhole including 12 m @ 1.5 g/t Au from 66 m downhole including 20 m @ 1.2 g/t Au from 86 m downhole including 16 m @ 1.2 g/t Au from 438 m downhole including 6 m @ 1.8 g/t Au from 660 m downhole



CEDDH-012 intersected 568.4 m @ 0.6 g/t Au from 309.5 m downhole, extending mineralization to approximately 800 m below surface including 5 m @ 1.0 g/t Au from 485 m downhole including 16.75 m @ 1.0 g/t Au from 784 m downhole including 12 m @ 1.2 g/t Au from 845 m downhole including 12 m @ 1.2 g/t Au from 864 m downhole



CEDDH-013 intersected 536 m @ 0.4 g/t Au from surface including 6 m @ 1.2 g/t Au from 6 m downhole including 6 m @ 1.2 g/t Au from 90 m downhole including 10 m @ 1.2 g/t Au from 102 m downhole including 6 m @ 1.1 g/t Au from 118m downhole



All reported intervals refer to downhole core lengths. Due to the early stage of exploration, true widths are currently unknown.

"I remain excited about Ceibal because every hole we have reported to date has intersected mineralization, but the assays I am most eagerly awaiting are from CEDDH-014, CEDDH-015, and CEDDH-016," commented Robert Vallis, President and CEO. "Those holes stepped out up to 200 metres to the northwest and southeast of the drilled corridor, and together they could roughly double its interpreted footprint. We are not chasing a target, we are steadily outlining a mineralized corridor, and those assays will tell us more about the potential scale of Ceibal."

The results reported in this news release are summarized in Tables 1 and 2. Figure 1 shows the Ceibal drillhole collar and section locations. Figures 2, 3, and 4 show the interpretive cross-sections that include the results reported today, respectively. Figure 5 is a regional map of the Quinchía Gold Project.

Drilling at Ceibal has outlined a northwest to north-northwest trending mineralized corridor with an apparent strike length of at least 300 metres and an apparent width of approximately 375 metres. Mineralization has been traced to approximately 800 metres vertically below surface and remains open at depth. The geometry, true thickness, extent, and continuity of mineralization have not been defined at this early stage of exploration, and the corridor remains open to the northwest, southeast, and southwest.

Drillholes CEDDH-014 and CEDDH-016 were collared approximately 165 metres and 220 metres northwest of CEDDH-013, along the interpreted apparent trend of the corridor, and were designed to test the northwesterly extent of the mineralized corridor beyond the area drilled to date (Figure 1). Drillhole CEDDH-015 was collared approximately 210 metres southeast of CEDDH-003 and was designed to test the southeasterly extent of the apparent mineralized corridor. Assays for all three holes are pending and will be reported in a subsequent news release.

Ceibal lies approximately 1 kilometre south of the Miraflores deposit and 1 kilometre southwest of the Tesorito deposit, within the Marmato Fault Corridor (Figure 5). Tiger's ongoing approximately 20,000-metre drill program at Ceibal is intended to support a maiden Mineral Resource estimate in the first quarter of 2027. There is no certainty that a Mineral Resource estimate will be defined at the Ceibal target.

CEDDH-011 Returns 685 m Grading 0.6 g/t Au from Surface

CEDDH-011 was drilled approximately 90 m southwest of CEDDH-002 along the same section line to test the porphyry-style gold mineralization for vertical and lateral continuity and the apparent width of the mineralized corridor (Figure 2). CEDDH-002 was drilled by a prior operator and returned 579.1 metres grading 0.5 g/t Au from 7.5 metres downhole.

CEDDH-011 intersected 685.35 metres grading 0.6 g/t Au from surface to the end of the hole, including 12 metres grading 1.5 g/t Au from 66 metres downhole, 20 metres grading

1.2 g/t Au from 86 metres downhole, and 6 metres grading 1.8 g/t Au from 660 metres downhole. The hole ended in mineralization and remains open at depth.

CEDDH-011 intersected dacite porphyry as the dominant host rock, from surface to approximately 258 metres and from approximately 407 to 665 metres. A 110-metre inter-mineral diorite phase from approximately 258 to 368 metres, interpreted as the same intrusive dike intersected in CEDDH-002, is separated from the deeper dacite by a magmatic breccia from approximately 368 to 407 metres. The deeper dacite hosts a further inter-mineral diorite phase from approximately 532 to 598 metres, and basalt was intersected from approximately 665 metres to the end of the hole.

Alteration is characterized by pervasive chlorite-sericite with a propylitic overprint below approximately 490 metres, and potassic alteration developed in the inter-mineral diorite and magmatic breccia. B-type veining carrying K-feldspar is present from approximately 69 metres, and A-type veining carrying magnetite, chalcopyrite, and molybdenite occurs between approximately 327 and 407 metres. Visually estimated chalcopyrite content of approximately 0.2 to 0.3% through much of the mineralized interval, with veinlets carrying sphalerite and galena at approximately 173 and 242 metres interpreted as an outer halo to the system.

Molybdenum grade increases with depth across three stacked composite intervals in CEDDH-011, from approximately 14 to 23 ppm, and peaks at approximately 47 ppm at the highest-grade gold interval, 6 metres grading 1.8 g/t Au from 660 metres at the base of the hole. This depth gradient and the higher grades at the end of the hole are interpreted as potential pathfinders toward the causative porphyry, interpreted to lie at depth and possibly to the north, toward CEDDH-013, where bornite and A-type veining are logged at shallower depths approximately 189 to 249 meters downhole. This interpretation is preliminary and requires further drilling.

The near-surface portion of the composite is developed in part within supergene-altered saprolite and may in part reflect supergene enrichment, and such near-surface grades are not necessarily representative of primary mineralization at depth.

CEDDH-012 Returns 568.4 m @ 0.6 g/t Au and Deepens the Ceibal System to 800 m Below Surface

CEDDH-012 was drilled as a step-back of CEDDH-001 to test continuity beneath the shallow intersections in CEDDH-001 to CEDDH-010 with the collar set approximately 70 metres northeast of CEDDH-010 along the same section line (Figure 3). The hole was designed to test the long, near-surface gold mineralization intersected in CEDDH-001, CEDDH-005, CEDDH-009, CEDDH-010 for depth continuity beneath those holes and for northeast extension along the section line. CEDDH-001, the Ceibal discovery hole drilled by a prior operator, returned 500 metres grading 0.5 g/t Au from surface.

CEDDH-012 intersected 568.4 metres grading 0.6 g/t Au from 309.5 metres downhole to the end of the hole at 877.9 metres, including 16.75 metres grading 1.0 g/t Au and 12 metres grading 1.2 g/t Au from 864 metres. This single, composite interval, hosted in dacite porphyry and deeper units, contains the bulk of the mineralization in the hole. Above it, gold is lower-grade and discontinuous, developed within near-surface saprolite, breccia, and diorite, and returns three composites separated by intervals below the 0.2 g/t Au reporting cut-off: 59.8 metres grading 0.5 g/t Au from 42 metres, 34 metres grading 0.3 g/t Au from 112 metres, and 139.2 metres grading 0.3 g/t Au from 158 metres.

The near-surface portion of the composite is developed in part within supergene-altered saprolite and may in part reflect supergene enrichment, and such near-surface grades are not necessarily representative of primary mineralization at depth.CEDDH-012 intersected a volcanic-intrusive sequence comprising basalt, intercalated magmatic breccia and inter-mineral to late diorite between approximately 75 and 223 metres, and dacite porphyry from approximately 223 metres, with basalt returning in the lower part of the hole. The hole ended in mineralization and remains open at depth.

Alteration is characterized by pervasive chlorite-sericite, and potassic alteration, marked by QM-and B-type veining with magnetite and chalcopyrite, is best developed in the dacite porphyry between approximately 223 and 490 metres, which also carries the highest copper values in the hole. A base-metal veinlet at approximately 170 metres is interpreted as an outer halo to the system, and trace molybdenite occurs in B-type veining within the inter-mineral diorite between approximately 607 and 697 metres, interpreted as a significant deep pathfinder (Figure 3).

CEDDH-012 returned porphyry-style gold mineralization to the end of the hole at 877.9 metres, with molybdenum grade increasing with depth across four composite intervals. The molybdenite in B-type veining within the inter-mineral diorite from approximately 607 to 697 metres, together with the higher-grade gold intervals near the base of the hole, is interpreted as indicating that mineralization is not closed at depth and that the causative porphyry has not been intersected. This interpretation is preliminary and requires further drilling.

As shown in Figure 3, the section is interpreted to include several sub-vertical to steeply dipping dikes that cut the dacite porphyry host rock along the drill line. In CEDDH-010, the central dike, logged as inter-mineral to late-mineral porphyry from 236.2 metres to 270.65 metres downhole, is barren and corresponds with the 34.45-metre interval that separates the hole's two composite intervals. Farther downhole, the second composite intersects a narrower western dike from approximately 396 metres to 415 metres downhole, associated with intrusive breccia that returned grades consistent with the surrounding dacite porphyry host rock.

The section also includes an interpreted eastern dike logged only in CEDDH-012. With assays for CEDDH-012 now received, the dikes intersected in that hole are barren to weakly mineralized and separate its shallower gold composites. The dikes comprise inter-mineral diorite and magmatic breccia from approximately 102 to 112 metres and late diorite from approximately 145 to 158 metres and 298 to 308 metres.

Logging of the drillholes in Figure 3 shows a dacite porphyry package as the predominant host, cut by sub-vertical to steeply dipping dikes of inter-mineral to late-mineral porphyry and intrusive breccia. Basalt is also logged in several holes, and QM- and B-type veining is developed in both the basalt and the dacite porphyry. The interpreted western and central dikes are intersected in multiple holes along the section line, and the eastern dike in only one. These consistent host-rock and dike relationships are supportive of a broader mineralized porphyry-style system extending between drillholes along the section.

CEDDH-013 Extends the Apparent Corridor with 536 m @ 0.4 g/t Au

CEDDH-013 was drilled as an approximate 100-metre northeast step-back of CEDDH-004 along the same section line to test the mineralized system for continuity at depth and northeastern extension (Figure 4). The hole was designed to test the mineralized system for depth continuity beneath the section line and for northeast extension. CEDDH-004, drilled by a prior operator, returned 362 metres grading 0.4 g/t Au from 2 m downhole and 110.9 metres grading 0.4 g/t Au from 400 metres downhole.

CEDDH-013 intersected 536 metres grading 0.4 g/t Au from surface, including 10 metres grading 1.2 g/t Au from 102 metres downhole and 6 metres grading 1.1 g/t Au and 68 ppm Mo from 118 metres downhole. A further 28.05 metres grading 0.4 g/t Au was intersected from 570 metres to the end of the hole at 598.05 metres. The hole ended in mineralization and remains open at depth.

The near-surface portion of the composite is developed in part within supergene-altered saprolite and may in part reflect supergene enrichment, and such near-surface grades are not necessarily representative of primary mineralization at depth.

CEDDH-013 intersected inter-mineral to late diorite porphyry near surface, passing into andesite-dacite porphyry to the end of the hole. Alteration is pervasive chlorite-sericite. Potassic alteration is most intensely developed between approximately 189 and 249 metres, where A-type veining was logged at a density of two to four veinlets per metre, carrying magnetite, bornite, and molybdenite, with associated chalcopyrite and covellite. The highest assayed copper values in the hole were logged immediately above this interval, and molybdenum grade increases toward the end of the hole (Figure 4).

CEDDH-013 has returned the most proximal indications of the Ceibal porphyry system to date, with bornite, molybdenite, and covellite in A-type veining between approximately 189 and 249 metres interpreted as proximal potassic alteration at this drill position. Elevated molybdenum toward the end of the hole is interpreted to indicate that mineralization remains open at depth and that the causative porphyry has not been intersected. This interpretation is preliminary and requires further drilling.

Mineral Resources and Technical Report

A report titled Quinchía Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report & Preliminary Economic Assessment, Department of Risaralda, Colombia (effective September 18, 2025) (the "Technical Report") was filed on SEDAR+ on December 10, 2025. The Technical Report also supports the disclosure of Mineral Resource estimates for the Miraflores and Tesorito deposits with an effective date of July 31, 2025. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Sampling, Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All drilling was completed using HQ- and NQ-diameter diamond core. Drill core is logged by a Company geologist, photographed, cut in half, and sampled at the Company's core facility in Quinchía, Colombia under the supervision of a geologist. One half of the core is bagged and sent to ALS' laboratory in Medellín for sample preparation and with sub-samples sent to ALS' laboratories in Lima, Perú for analysis. The remaining half-core (or quarter-core if a core duplicate sample was taken) is retained onsite as a witness sample. ALS' Medellín and Lima laboratories are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited and are independent of the Company. All samples are analyzed for gold using 50 g fire assay with AAS finish (Au-AA26). Samples are also analyzed for a 48-element suite by ICP-AES and ICP-MS following a four-acid digestion (ME-MS61L). Where applicable, high-grade and overlimit assays are re-analyzed using an appropriate technique. In addition to the laboratory's QA/QC practices, certified reference materials, coarse blanks, and quarter-core duplicates are inserted into the sample stream to monitor analytical performance. Other than as reported, no unreported significant core recovery or drilling issues were encountered during the program. Collar coordinates are preliminary and were recorded in the field using handheld GPS with elevation derived from a 2012 airborne LiDAR survey. Drill core was orientated, and downhole orientation surveys were collected at regular intervals. For data verification of the prior operator drilling results referenced in this news release, see Tiger's news release titled "Tiger Gold Drills 120 m Step-out at Ceibal and Intersects 226 m @ 0.6 g/t Au, Including 10 m @ 3 g/t Au" dated May 13, 2026. Only results that meet Tiger's QA/QC protocols are reported.

Qualified Person

The pertinent scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jeremy Link, M.Eng., P.Eng., Tiger's Vice-President, Corporate Development, and César García, M.Sc., FAusIMM, the Company's Exploration Manager in Colombia, each of whom is a "qualified person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Neither Mr. Link nor Mr. García is independent of the Company. Drill programs at Ceibal are designed by Mr. García and Mr. Link. Exploration programs at the Quinchía Gold Project are directed and supervised by Mr. García.

About Tiger Gold Corp.

Tiger is a growth-oriented gold exploration and mine development company focused on advancing its 100% owned flagship asset, the Quinchía Gold Project, in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia. Tiger is led by a multidisciplinary team of exploration geologists, mine builders, engineers, metallurgists, ESG specialists, and corporate finance professionals with a track record of exploration success, project advancement, and bringing mines into production at globally recognized mining companies including AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Mining, Yamana Gold, Detour Gold, NewGold, Pretium Resources, and others.

Further to the Company's news release dated March 25, 2026 regarding the market-making services agreement entered into with Independent Trading Group (ITG), the Company wishes to clarify that ITG provides the funds and securities for the market-making activities under the agreement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as such terms are defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "suggests", "preliminary", "confident", "interpreted", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "can", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions (which may prove incorrect) and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Tiger to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans and intentions with respect to the exploration and development of the Quinchía Gold Project; exploration results, geologic interpretations, potential mineralization, potential porphyry plugs, potential porphyry centres, potential pathfinders to a causative porphyry, lateral extensions, the apparent strike extent, width, and depth of mineralization at Ceibal, the geometry, true thickness, and continuity of the mineralized system, and the potential to expand, define and/or upgrade the classification of Mineral Resources, including through infill, extension, gap, definition, and step-out drilling; planned drilling programs, including the anticipated timing, commencement, completion, and results of the 20,000-metre drill program at Ceibal and of drilling and assays pending or in progress; the potential for current step-out drilling at Ceibal to extend the interpreted footprint of the mineralized corridor; the anticipated preparation, timing, and completion of a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for the Ceibal target, including the expectation that such estimate would be completed in the first quarter of 2027; the timing and completion of planned field programs and future technical studies (including preliminary economic assessment, preliminary feasibility, or feasibility-level studies) and updated Mineral Resource estimates; the establishment of mutually beneficial partnerships with local and Indigenous communities; the timing of the commencement of operations; and estimates of market conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions including, without limitation, the availability of drilling rigs and other equipment, contractors and supplies, continued site access, receipt of required permits and approvals, the Company's ability to maintain community and stakeholder support; that drilling, sampling, assaying, data compilation, geological modelling and Mineral Resource estimation, and technical studies will commence and be completed on the timelines currently anticipated; that drilling completed and planned at Ceibal will be of sufficient density, spacing, and quality to support the estimation and classification of a Mineral Resource; that a qualified person will determine that the available data supports the classification of a Mineral Resource at the Ceibal target; that the Company will have access to any financing required to advance technical studies and the project; and that exploration and drilling results will be consistent with management's expectations. Such forward-looking information also includes statements regarding the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Quinchía Gold Project, which by definition is preliminary in nature, includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and for which there is no certainty that the economics or results described will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Any references to nearby projects, properties, deposits, or mines are provided for regional context only, and mineralization on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Quinchía Gold Project.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices, including gold and diesel fuel; failure to intersect potentially economic intervals of mineralization; uncertainties related to geological continuity, potential mineralization and the extent of mineralization, including due to geological complexity, insufficient drilling data, or incomplete, inaccurate, or insufficient historical drilling data, which may not yield economically viable results; that drilling at Ceibal may not support the definition or classification of a Mineral Resource, and that a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for the Ceibal target may not be completed within the anticipated timeframe or at all; risks that field programs may be reduced, delayed or may not proceed at all; delays in, or reductions to, or the inability to complete or advance drill or field programs, sampling, assaying, data validation, data verification, geological modelling, technical studies, or Mineral Resource or Mineral Reserve estimates, including within anticipated timeframes; risks that the Company may not satisfy minimum expenditure requirements or other work commitments under its property agreements, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to maintain its interest in the Quinchía Gold Project; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental, or other project approvals; changes in governmental regulation of exploration and mining operations; political risks and social unrest; inability to fulfil consultation or accommodation obligations in respect of Indigenous peoples or to maintain constructive relationships with local communities; delays in the advancement of projects; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry.

While Tiger anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, Tiger disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities legislation. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Tiger's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release. Although Tiger has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Tiger. Additional factors are noted under "Risk Factors" in Tiger's public disclosure record, including in the Filing Statement, the Preliminary Prospectus, and other documents available under Tiger's profile on SEDAR+. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Tiger undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

Table 1: Ceibal Composite Assay Results (CEDDH-011, CEDDH-012, CEDDH-013)

Drillhole

ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) True Width

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Mo

(ppm) CEDDH-011 0 685.35 685.35 unknown 0.6 0.9 0.05 18 incl. 7 14 7 unknown 1.0 1.0 0.03 2 incl. 42 50 8 unknown 1.1 0.7 0.04 22 incl. 66 78 12 unknown 1.5 1.0 0.07 15 incl. 86 106 20 unknown 1.2 1.0 0.07 15 incl. 438 454 16 unknown 1.2 1.4 0.08 22 incl. 660 666 6 unknown 1.8 1.3 0.09 47 CEDDH-012 42 101.8 59.8 unknown 0.5 0.8 0.05 22 and 112 146 34 unknown 0.3 0.4 0.02 11 and 157.84 297 139.16 unknown 0.3 1.0 0.05 18 and 309.5 877.9 568.4 unknown 0.6 1.0 0.06 18 incl. 485 490 5 unknown 1.0 1.2 0.11 18 incl. 764 780.75 16.75 unknown 1.0 2.0 0.06 22 incl. 845 857 12 unknown 1.0 0.5 0.05 49 incl. 864 876 12 unknown 1.2 0.6 0.06 36 CEDDH-013 0 536 536 unknown 0.4 0.9 0.05 19 incl. 90 96 6 unknown 1.2 0.8 0.05 42 incl. 102 112 10 unknown 1.2 1.2 0.07 45 incl. 118 124 6 unknown 1.1 1.5 0.07 68 and 570 598.05 28.05 unknown 0.4 0.9 0.05 60

All composite intervals are reported over a minimum downhole length of 10 m at a minimum length-weighted grade of 0.2 g/t Au, allowing for up to 10 m of consecutive internal dilution below cut-off. No assays were capped. All reported intervals refer to downhole core lengths. True widths are unknown at this time due to the early stage of exploration. Higher-grade intervals reported as any interval over a minimum length of 5 m at a minimum length-weighted grade of 1 g/t Au, allowing for up to 5 m of consecutive internal dilution below cut-off. No assays were capped.

Table 2: Drillhole Collar Information (EPSG:32618)

Drillhole

ID Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m asl) Length

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) CEDDH-011 422,645 583,910 1,285 685.35 N229° -60° CEDDH-012 422,680 584,030 1,313 877.9 N229° -65° CEDDH-013 422,625 584,030 1,315 598.05 N229° -60°

Figure 1: Ceibal Drillhole Collar and Section Locations Plan Map

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Figure 2: Ceibal Interpretive Section A-A' for CEDDH-011 (looking N318°)

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Figure 3: Ceibal Interpretive Section B-B' for CEDDH-012 (looking N323°)

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Figure 4: Ceibal Interpretive Section C-C' for CEDDH-013 (looking N330°)

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Figure 5: Quinchía Gold Project Deposits and Prospects

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306220

Source: Tiger Gold Corp.