

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The United States has launched the first-ever multi-national drone attack taskforce in the Middle East to bolster its defense capabilities in the region.



The unit, called Task Force Falcon Strike, will employ one-way attack drones consisting of unmanned systems from above, on, and below the sea operated by military support staff from the United States and regional partners.



Falcon Strike's launch occurs nine months after CENTCOM established Task Force Scorpion Strike, the U.S. military's first dedicated one-way attack drone squadron in the Middle East.



Scorpion Strike rapidly achieved key operational milestones, including the first-ever launch of an aerial attack drone from a U.S. Navy warship in December last year. The squadron also employed one-way unmanned aerial systems during the military Operation against Iran and during strikes on Iranian port facilities in July using unmanned attack vessels at sea.



'Task Force Falcon Strike will expand on Scorpion Strike's success given the tremendous innovation happening among our regional allies and partners,' said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander. 'Integrating and deploying our new capabilities together will help us rapidly realize the new possibilities that are on the horizon.'



As regional partners formally join, Task Force Falcon Strike will scale attack drone capabilities across the Middle East into a unified multi-domain, multinational deterrent, the U.S. Central Command said.



'The United States military has a lot of strong partnerships and friends in the region. We are collectively stronger when we integrate and deploy new capabilities together,' said Cooper.



Personnel from U.S. Special Operations Command Central, or SOCCENT, will lead Falcon Strike's staff of U.S. and regional representatives.



Headquartered at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, SOCCENT plans and conducts special operations across CENTCOM's 21-country area of responsibility in the Middle East, Central Asia, and South Asia.



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