Nexera Technologies Ltd: Nexera: Subsidiary Fort Technology Reports Record First Half of 2026 Results with 49% Revenue Growth to $7.36 Million and 145% Increase in Gross Profit Year over Year and Expanding to Solutions for Data Centers

Fort recently signs agreements for the acquisition of Logia USA - fuel integrity solutions for data centers company

Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexera Technologies Ltd ("Nexera" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NEXR, NEXRW), a data-driven company operating on the Amazon Marketplace expanding into the global homeland security sector through advanced artificial intelligence ("AI")-driven solutions, today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, Fort Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: FRTT) (TSXV: FORT) ("Fort"), has reported financial results for the first half of 2026.

Fort reported record first-half results, delivering significant year-over-year growth in both revenue and gross profit.

Key Highlights - Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

Revenue increased 49% to $7.36 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $4.92 million for the same period in 2025. Revenue growth was primarily volume-driven, reflecting an approximate 56% increase in units sold on the Amazon Marketplace, supported by Fort's internal methodologies for analyzing sales data and marketplace patterns to identify growth opportunities, optimize existing products, and expand its presence in additional markets.

Revenue growth was broad-based, led by the United Kingdom (an increase of 41%), with accelerated expansion across other European markets.

Gross profit rose 145% to $1.36 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $0.56 million for the same period in 2025.

Gross margin expanded to 18.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, up from 11.3% for the same period in 2025.

Fort full Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026- https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2092967/000121390026089114/ea0300392-6k_forttech.htm

The financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2026 are unaudited and are not necessarily indicative of results for the full fiscal year or any future period.

Business Developments

Fort's common shares commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "FRTT" on June 8, 2026.

The commencement of trading on Nasdaq satisfied the first milestone under its July 7, 2025 share purchase agreement with Nexera and Fort issued 1,571,429 contingent right shares to Nexera pursuant to the agreement.

The automatic conversion of Fort's convertible debentures into 1,949,794 units of one common share and one warrant, reduced Fort's total liabilities and increased shareholders' equity shares.

Strategic Expansion into fuel integrity solutions for data centers

As previously announced, on August 11, 2026, Fort entered into definitive agreements with Logia USA Inc. ("Logia USA") and its founder and sole shareholder, Yair Harel, to acquire a 50.1% interest in Logia USA, a provider of automated fuel maintenance and integrity systems for standby power generation. The transaction is intended to support Logia USA's expansion in the U.S. market, with a primary focus on data centers and other critical infrastructure requiring reliable backup power solutions. The transaction is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions and is expected to close on or about October 1, 2026.

Fort's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the six months ended June 30, 2026 are available on SEDAR+ and have been furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on a Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K, which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov

About Fort Technology

Fort is engaged in the retail sale of consumer products, primarily serving the pest control and remedial repair industries. Fort develops, markets and sells a range of products for both amateur and professional customers under its proprietary brands, including Roshield, Entopest, Rempro and BirdGo. Products are sold primarily through Amazon marketplaces in the United Kingdom and Europe as well as through other online sales channels. Fort currently serves customers throughout the United Kingdom and continental Europe and plans to expand its retail operations into the United States, subject to applicable regulatory approvals, including through the proposed acquisition of Logia USA Inc, a company focused on selling advanced fuel integrity solutions for data centers and other mission-critical facilities in the United States.

About Nexera Technologies Ltd

Nexera Technologies Ltd operates, through its subsidiaries, in the fields of advanced technologies for the global homeland security (HLS) sector and e-commerce. Its operations are conducted through three principal lines of business: KeepZone AI Inc., or KeepZone, a wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to distributing and promoting AI-powered homeland security technologies, including 3D imaging and electromagnetic threat detection, perimeter intrusion detection, counter-unmanned aircraft systems, and multi-layered security solutions for critical infrastructure and global markets; Fort Products Limited, a legacy consumer products operation focused on pest control and remedial products, which was sold to Fort Technology Inc., or Fort Technology, in July 2025 in exchange for a controlling equity interest, with the Company having since reduced its stake in Fort while retaining control and strategic involvement in related e-commerce activities; and its ongoing legacy e-commerce activities, consisting of data-driven online retail operations (primarily on the Amazon Marketplace) conducted through the Company's other wholly-owned subsidiaries, including Smart Repair Pro and Top Rank Ltd.

For more information on Nexera Technologies, visit: https://nexera-tech.io/

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing Fort's anticipated ability to sustain revenue growth, expand gross profit and improve margins in future periods, including as a result of continued demand for its products, sales volumes on online marketplaces, product mix, operating efficiencies, competitive conditions and broader market trends; Fort's completion of the proposed transaction with Logia USA, the satisfaction of closing conditions, and the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, including Logia USA's expansion in the U.S. market. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. The Company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the Company's ability to adapt to significant future alterations in Amazon's policies; the Company's ability to sell its existing products and grow the Company's brands and product offerings; the Company's ability to meet its expectations regarding the revenue growth and the demand for e-commerce; the overall global economic environment; the impact of competition and new e-commerce technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; the impact of possible changes in Amazon's policies and terms of use; the impact of conditions in Israel; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), on April 1, 2026, and the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.