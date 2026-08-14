

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's consumer price inflation moderated further in July to the lowest level in five months, as estimated initially, the latest data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 3.9 percent year-on-year in July, slower than the 4.5 percent rise in June. Moreover, this was the weakest inflation since February, when prices rose 3.8 percent. That was in line with the flash data published earlier.



There was a renewed fall in food and non-alcoholic beverages, which dropped 0.1 percent from last year, and the deflation in clothing and footwear deepened to 4.2 percent from 2.8 percent.



Inflation based on transportation eased to 8.2 percent from 8.6 percent, while the annual price growth in housing and utilities accelerated slightly to 12.2 percent from 12.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.2 percent in July after falling 0.4 percent in June.



The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 4.2 percent annually in July, slower than the 4.9 percent increase in June



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