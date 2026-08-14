Clean Vision Corporation Announces Air Quality Permit Approval for Clean-Seas West Virginia's 50-Ton-Per-Day Plastic Conversion Facility

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV) ("Clean Vision" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in innovative plastic conversion and clean fuel development, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Clean-Seas West Virginia, Inc. ("Clean-Seas West Virginia" or "CSWV"), has been granted its Air Quality Permit by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection ("WVDEP") for its planned plastic-to-clean-fuel facility in Belle, West Virginia.

The approval represents a major milestone for Clean Vision and clears a significant regulatory hurdle for the Company's initial 50-ton-per-day ("TPD") plastic pyrolysis facility, allowing the project to advance toward full commercial operations.

"This is a landmark day for Clean Vision, Clean-Seas West Virginia and the communities of the Kanawha Valley," said Dan Bates, Chief Executive Officer of Clean Vision Corporation. "After years of development, engineering, construction, equipment deployment and rigorous regulatory review, we have reached the point where Clean-Seas West Virginia can move forward under its Air Quality Permit toward commercial-scale operations. We are grateful to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, our partners, our employees and the community of Belle for their engagement throughout this process."

First U.S. Plastic Conversion Network Facility

The Belle project is the Company's first Plastic Conversion Network ("PCN") hub in the United States. Clean-Seas West Virginia was established in 2023, and Clean Vision has consistently identified the Belle facility as the foundation of its planned U.S. network of plastic-conversion facilities.

Construction at the Belle site began in early 2025. The facility occupies a renovated industrial building of approximately 60,000 square feet, with the West Virginia permitting application identifying the plant location as 2700 E. Dupont Avenue, Belle, West Virginia. ( Clean-Seas new site )

The facility is designed to process post-use plastic through advanced pyrolysis technology, producing plastic pyrolysis oil and other valuable products intended for use in circular-economy applications and clean-fuel markets.

Clean-Seas previously announced the shipment and installation of a Training, Research and Evaluation ("TRE") pyrolysis unit at the Belle facility. The TRE unit was intended to support process optimization, operator training, feedstock evaluation and preparation for commercial-scale deployment.

In August 2025, Clean-Seas West Virginia also announced receipt of its first commercial-scale shipment of plastic feedstock, allowing its operating team to evaluate feedstocks and refine operating procedures in preparation for commissioning.

Rigorous Regulatory Review

The Air Quality Permit follows an extensive review process by the WVDEP Division of Air Quality.

Clean-Seas West Virginia's construction permit application, identified as Permit Application R13-3728 / Facility ID 039-00760, was submitted to the WVDEP in August 2025. The application identified the proposed operation as a plastics pyrolysis plant.

In June 2026, WVDEP announced that its preliminary evaluation determined that the proposed facility would meet applicable state and federal air-quality requirements, initiating the public-comment and public-meeting process. The Company views completion of that process and issuance of the Air Quality Permit as an important validation of the facility's engineering, emissions-control systems and operating plans.

Advancing the Kanawha Valley Circular Economy

Clean Vision believes the Belle facility can become an important component of a regional circular-economy infrastructure by providing an alternative destination for post-use plastics that might otherwise be landfilled or incinerated.

When fully operational at its initial planned capacity, the facility is designed to process approximately 50 tons of plastic feedstock per day. Clean Vision has previously disclosed plans to expand the West Virginia operation substantially as additional phases are developed.

"This permit gives us the regulatory foundation to take the next step," Bates added. "Our objective is not simply to operate one facility. Belle is intended to be the first U.S. hub in a broader Plastic Conversion Network designed to turn difficult-to-recycle plastics into valuable products while creating industrial jobs and economic opportunity."

Clean Vision has previously highlighted the Belle site's access to truck, rail and barge transportation, which the Company believes provides strategic advantages for receiving plastic feedstock from the Mid-Atlantic region and distributing finished products.

Next Steps

With the Air Quality Permit now granted, Clean-Seas West Virginia will proceed with the remaining activities necessary to bring the 50-TPD commercial facility into operation, including completion of equipment installation, commissioning, process optimization, workforce preparation and coordination with feedstock and product partners.

The Company expects the Belle facility to serve as a foundation for the continued development of Clean Vision's Plastic Conversion Network in the United States.

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision is a public company that operates in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit www.cleanvisioncorp.com and follow us on Bluesky @cleanvisioncorp.bsky.social.

About Clean-Seas West Virginia

Clean-Seas, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Clean Vision, is working to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global plastic crisis as creating economic opportunity and social benefit across the world. Clean-Seas' goal is to offer "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment with strategic alliances for plastic diversion and conversion, including securing plastic feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit www.clean-seas.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control. including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected amount of proceeds raised, and use of such proceeds; our ability to expand the PCN and establish plastic conversion facilities in various regions throughout the world; our ability to successfully identify and implement contracts with parties required to supply plastic feedstock for our PCN facilities; statements about our ability to deploy the PCN and plastic conversion facilities on a global scale; statements about our future financial performance, including our estimated revenue generation, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; our predictions about our industry; our estimates with respect to expanding and meeting our projections for our facilities; our ability to secure feedstock and offtake agreements sufficient to meet anticipated growth, revenue generation and project processing capabilities; and the impact of local and global regulations and laws that could impact our plans to establish and expand our PCN and plastic conversion facilities. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact

Clean Vision Corporation

Dan Bates, CEO

d.bates@cleanvisioncorp.com

Investors

Frank Benedetto

619-915-9422

SOURCE: Clean Vision Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/clean-vision-corporation-announces-air-quality-permit-approval-for-clean-seas-west-1207201