Clean Vision Corporation: Clean Vision Completes Permit Application Process for Clean-Seas West Virginia

Development of first US Plastic Conversion Network Facility Enters Final Phase

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB:CLNV) ("Clean Vision"), an emerging leader in innovative plastic conversion, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Clean-Seas West Virginia has completed the application process for its Air Quality Permit, a major benchmark for the project.

Development of first US Plastic Conversion Network Facility Enters Final Phase

"Combined with last week's delivery to the site of its first 25 Ton Per Day commercial-scale pyrolysis reactor, development of the project has entered the final stage," according to Dan Bates, CEO of Clean Vision.

"The permitting process is rigorous, and rightfully so," said Bates. "We know that our operations will be stronger for the scrutiny the state Department of Environmental Protection has applied to our application."

The DEP's determination triggers an up to 90 day-statutory review period. During this time, Clean-Seas' development team will continue construction, including installation of the recently delivered reactor and supporting infrastructure. Operational readiness preparations will also accelerate, including the implementation of Environmental Health and Safety protocols and developing coordinated Emergency Response Plans with local, county, and state first responders.

"We're just getting started," said Bates. "The team is ready for this final phase of development, which when complete, will bring approximately 40 high paying, clean energy jobs to the State."

Clean-Seas West Virginia will initially convert up to 50 tons per day of post-use plastic feedstock into precursors for circular plastics and clean fuels including hydrogen when the plant is commissioned later this year.

With $25 million of support from the State of West Virginia, including $15 million of funding through Huntington National Bank, Clean-Seas started construction last year of its first US Plastic Conversion Network facility in Belle, retrofitting the 60,000-square-foot main building and preparing the site to receive core technology manufactured off-site.

Engineering, Procurement and Construction services are being managed by UPS Industrial Services and Middough Engineering.

This initiative underscores Clean-Seas West Virginia's commitment to environmentally responsible energy solutions and economic development in the region. By transforming plastic feedstock into a valuable resource, the facility will play a key role in reducing the environmental impact of plastic pollution while driving green job creation in West Virginia.

Clean-Seas plans to scale operations in West Virginia as high as 200 tons per day, and add additional PCN locations across the US.

About Clean Vision Corporation:

Clean Vision is a public company that operates in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: www.cleanvisioncorp.com and follow us on Bluesky @cleanvisioncorp.bsky.social

About Clean-Seas, Inc.:

Clean-Seas, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Clean Vision, is working to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global plastic crisis as creating economic opportunity and social benefit across the world. Clean-Seas' goal is to offer "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment with strategic alliances for plastic diversion and conversion, including securing plastic feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: www.clean-seas.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation; our ability to expand the PCN and establish plastic conversion facilities in various regions throughout the world; our ability to successfully identify and implement contracts with parties required to supply plastic feedstock for our PCN facilities; statements about our ability to deploy the PCN and plastic conversion facilities on a global scale; statements about our future financial performance, including our estimated revenue generation, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; our predictions about our industry; our estimates with respect to expanding and meeting our projections for our facilities; our ability to secure feedstock and offtake agreements sufficient to meet anticipated growth, revenue generation and project processing capabilities; and the impact of local and global regulations and laws that could impact our plans to establish and expand our PCN and plastic conversion facilities. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Clean Vision Corporation

Dan Bates, CEO d.bates@cleanvisioncorp.com

Investors

Frank Benedetto 619-915-9422

SOURCE: Clean Vision Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/clean-vision-completes-permit-application-process-for-clean-seas-west-virginia-1161294