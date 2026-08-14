

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Global market sentiment remains cautious amidst persistent tensions in the Middle East and a spike in crude oil prices. Markets also reacted to the mixed earnings updates and guidance from the corporate sector.



Wall Street Futures are directionless after a strong show on Thursday, buoyed by soft inflation readings. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly positive note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has declined more than a quarter percent. Sovereign bond yields hardened across major economies.



Both the crude oil price benchmarks are trading with strong gains amidst International Energy Agency's warnings of a global supply deficit. Gold has rallied close to a quarter percent. Cryptocurrencies have declined.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 53,751.30, down 0.17% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,807.90, up 0.11% Germany's DAX at 26,515.03, up 0.85% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,770.67, down 0.02% France's CAC 40 at 8,653.97, up 0.04% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,563.05, up 0.27% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 68,713.80, up 0.59% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 9,115.20, down 0.80% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,927.18, up 0.01% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,116.85, down 1.10% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,977.94, up 2.42%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 99.60, down 0.37% EUR/USD at 1.1570, up 0.36% GBP/USD at 1.3541, up 0.41% USD/JPY at 159.09, down 0.26% USD/CHF at 0.8118, down 0.23% AUD/USD at 0.7082, up 0.33%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.644%, up 0.06% Germany at 3.1596%, up 0.63% France at 3.975%, up 0.46% U.K. at 4.9763%, up 0.40% Japan at 2.878%, up 0.42%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $87.54, up 0.54% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $81.99, up 0.91% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,428.80, up 0.19% Silver Futures (Sep) at $65.18, up 0.29%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $62,821.75, down 0.93% Ethereum at $1,876.87, down 0.04% BNB at $604.59, down 0.57% XRP at $1.00, down 0.04% Solana at $75.47, down 0.13%



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