

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection have announced that no illegal border crossings into the country has taken place for the 15th consecutive month.



'Again this month, the results are clear: President Trump's border security agenda is restoring order and putting the safety of the American people first,' said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. 'DHS remains focused on enforcing our immigration laws, securing the border, and ensuring those who enter our country illegally are removed swiftly.'



The sustained decline in illegal border crossings and apprehensions - now at levels not seen in over three decades - shows the profound impact of robust enforcement policies. With daily apprehensions down 94 percent from the previous administration, the border remains more secure than at any point in history, according to CBP.



Illegal crossings in July remained at historically low, data shows.



The U.S. Border Patrol's apprehensions along the southwest border in July (9,295) were 6 percent lower than June.



CBP made effective interventions against drug smuggling, seizing dangerous narcotics before they reach American communities.



?Nationwide in July, seizures of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana increased by 26 percent from July 2024.



CBP processed $342 billion worth of imported goods in July, and collected $23 billion in duties.



During the same period, CBP stopped 300 shipments valued at more than $83 million for potential forced labor violations.



CBP said it seized a quantity of 2.9 million counterfeit goods valued at more than $2 billion last month.



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