

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's unemployment rate decreased in the second quarter, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



The jobless rate dropped to 6.6 percent in the June quarter from 7.1 percent in the previous quarter. In the corresponding period last year, the rate was 7.8 percent.



There were 49,000 unemployed people in the country, compared to 52,200 in the previous quarter.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, dropped to 22.4 percent from 22.8 percent in the March quarter.



Data showed that the employment rate climbed to 68.6 percent from 68.0 percent. The number of employed people totaled 691,600, up from 686,300 in the prior three-month period.



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