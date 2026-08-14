The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14
THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC
LEI:549300Z41EP32MI2DN29
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 13 August 2026 was 1820.05p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
14 August 2026
© 2026 PR Newswire