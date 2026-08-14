BH Macro Limited - Transparency Reporting
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14
BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
Transparency Reporting
14 August 2026
As an investor in Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited (the "Master Fund"), the Company has received from State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited, the administrator of the Master Fund, an Investor Transparency Report relating to the Net Asset Value of the Master Fund as at 30 June 2026. The report is available on the Company's website, which can be accessed at www.bhmacro.com.
Enquiries:
Company website:
www.bhmacro.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001