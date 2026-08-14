

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Otoki Corporation (007310.KS) on Friday reported higher revenue and profit for the first half of 2026, with operating income also increasing from the year-earlier period.



Consolidated revenue rose 4.2% to KRW 1.90 trillion from KRW 1.82 trillion a year earlier. Operating income increased 2.0% to KRW 104.64 billion from KRW 102.60 billion.



Profit before tax climbed 2.2% to KRW 92.72 billion from KRW 90.70 billion, while net profit increased 1.3% to KRW 68.25 billion from KRW 67.36 billion. Profit attributable to owners of the parent rose to KRW 68.82 billion from KRW 65.03 billion. Earnings per share increased to KRW 20,162 from KRW 19,052.



Operating cash flow more than doubled to KRW 128.76 billion from KRW 50.20 billion in the prior-year period.



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