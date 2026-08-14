

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samyang Foods Co., Ltd. (003230.KS) on Friday, reported revenue of KRW 770.3 billion for the second quarter of 2026, compared with KRW 553.1 billion in the same quarter of 2025.



Net profit attributable to owners of the parent was KRW 137.2 billion, compared with KRW 84.5 billion a year earlier, while earnings per share increased to KRW 18,216 from KRW 11,335.



For the first six months of 2026, revenue was KRW 1.48 trillion, compared with KRW 1.08 trillion in the same period of 2025. Net profit attributable to owners of the parent was KRW 281.8 billion, compared with KRW 183.7 billion, while earnings per share was KRW 37,414, compared with KRW 24,627.



Samyang Foods closed Friday's trading at KRW 1,270,000.00 up KRW 51,000.00 or 4.18 percent on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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