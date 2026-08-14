

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Save for a very brief while at the start, the Switzerland market languished in negative territory on Friday, due largely to profit taking at several counters amid a lack of fresh triggers.



The benchmark SMI, which edged up to 14,501.16 in early trades, fell to a low of 14,342.33 before settling at 14,390.67, losing 84.46 points or 0.58%.



Galderma Group ended down 3.1%. Roche, Lonza Group and Richemont shed about 2%, 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively.



Novartis, VAT Group, Sandoz Group, Lindt & Spruengli, Logitech International, ABB and Schindler Ps lost 0.4%-1.05%.



Alcon climbed a little over 2%. Julius Baer, Swiss Re, Sonova, Swisscom, Kuehne + Nagel, Helvetia Baloise Holding and Zurich Insurance gained 0.5%-1.2%.



In economic news, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said Switzerland's economy expanded by 1.5% quarter-on-quarter in the three months to June 2026, accelerating sharply from 0.4% growth in the previous period, according to flash estimates. The reading marked the strongest quarterly expansion since the third quarter of 2021.



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