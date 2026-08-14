EON Lithium Corporation: GeoVolt Power Corp. and Orovada Lithium Project Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / Eon Lithium Corp. (TSX.V:EON) ("Eon Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to its recent news regarding Geovolt Power Corp. ("GPC"). The Company is acquiring all of the issued and outstanding shares of GPC by way of a Share Exchange as per the press release on April 17, 2026. GPC holds 100% of the Orovada Project, a lithium target located adjacent to the largest lithium clay development project in the United States, the Thacker Pass Lithium Project. The Orovada Project conceptual target is a lithium brine deposit.

GPC has advised The Company that a ground program has been completed at the Orovada Project, located in Nevada USA. Big Sky Geophysics of Bozeman Montana finished a Time Domain Electromagnetic Survey "TDEM") across portions of the Orovada Project area. Data interpretation is now underway with a final report expected shortly. A TDEM program should identify any conductor present within the claim area of interest. Electro Imaging Technology will be utilized to generate a three-dimensional profile of any potential drill targets. The program employed a fixed loop rectangle measuring format of 1.5 kilometers by 0.5 kilometers. A previous Induced Polarity "IP") survey identified a conductive zone below surface. The TDEM program is designed to complement and expand on the IP program.

The results of the TDEM program will be utilized in the completion of an upcoming National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report by William Feyerabend, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. GPC is completing an audit for the years ended September 30, 2024, 2025 and 2026 for the completion of the proposed share exchange so that the Company can meet Minimum Listing Requirements are per TSX Venture Exchange policy and return to trade.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Eon Lithium Corp.

Austin C. Hobkirk Director

Media Contact:

AustinHobkirk@gmail.com

Mr. William Feyerabend, CPG, a Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person under NI 43-101, participated in the production of this news release and approves of the scientific and technical disclosure.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The transaction described in this news release is subject to a variety of conditions and risks which include but are not limited to regulatory approval, shareholder approval, market conditions, legal due diligence for claim validity, financing, political risk, security risks at the property locations and other risks. As such, the reader is cautioned that there can be no guarantee that this transaction will complete as described in this news release. We seek safe harbor.

SOURCE: Eon Lithium Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/geovolt-power-corp.-and-orovada-lithium-project-update-1207413