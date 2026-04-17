EON Lithium Corporation: EON Signs Purchase Agreement for Geovolt Power Corporation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / Eon Lithium Corp. (TSX.V:EON) ("Eon Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on April 15, 2026 it entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Geovolt Power Corporation (GPC), a private British Columbia corporation, to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of GPC. In connection with the transaction, Eon Lithium will issue 12,500,000 common shares in exchange for all of GPC's issued common shares. Upon closing, the Company is expected to have fewer than 30 million shares issued and outstanding and approximately $600,000 in working capital. The transaction is at arm's length and no finders fee is payable.

GPC holds 100% title to the Orovada Project (Project) located in Humboldt County, Nevada, USA. The Project is located adjacent to the largest lithium development in the United States, the Thacker Pass Lithium Project, which is being developed by Lithium Americas and General Motors Company. That project is a multibillion-dollar development of a sediment-hosted lithium resource situated within the McDermitt Caldera, a geological feature that straddles the Nevada-Oregon border. Also situated north of the Project on the Oregon side, within the McDermitt Caldera, is Jindalee Lithium's McDermitt Lithium Project, America's largest known lithium deposit, which is also sediment-hosted. Both projects are contained within clay-hosted lithium deposits. (The information herein disclosed regarding Lithium Americas Thacker Pass Project and Jindalee Lithiums McDermitt Project is not indicative of any mineralization on the Project).

Through its geophysical research conducted by KLM Geoscience (Nevada-based geophysical and exploration consultant), GPC has identified the potential for a brine-hosted lithium resource beneath the surface of the Project. The Project consists of 32 Bureau of Land Management placer claims and is easily accessible via Nevada State Route 293.

The acquisition represents the first step in restoring EON back to trading status. Additional projects are currently under review.

The transaction is subject to all regulatory approvals, the approval of all of the shareholders of GPC, the completion of full audits to the 2025 year end, and the completion of a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report qualifying Orovada as a project of merit. Mr. William Feyerabend, a Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 has been retained to conduct the site visit and complete the report. Mr. Feyerabend has extensive experience in generating, exploring, and developing lithium brine projects in Nevada, California, Utah, and Argentina. He has authored over 45 technical reports for properties across six countries on four continents, including claim blocks in Nevada's Lithium development epicenter,- the Clayton and Fish Lake Valleys. His expertise in lithium exploration began in 2015, with a specific focus on Esmeralda County, Nevada, and especially Clayton Valley.

Further details will be forthcoming.

info@eonlithiumcorp.com

Ph 18554158100

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Eon Lithium Corp.

Austin C. Hobkirk Director

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Geovolt Power Corporation

Adrian F. C. Hobkirk

Mr. William Feyerabend, CPG, a Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person under NI 43-101, participated in the production of this news release and approves of the scientific and technical disclosure.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The transaction described in this news release is subject to a variety of conditions and risks which include but are not limited to regulatory approval, shareholder approval, market conditions, legal due diligence for claim validity, financing, political risk, security risks at the property locations and other risks. As such, the reader is cautioned that there can be no guarantee that this transaction will complete as described in this news release. We seek safe harbor.

SOURCE: EON Lithium Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/eon-signs-purchase-agreement-for-geovolt-power-corporation-1158740