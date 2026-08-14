

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - HLB Co. (028300.KQ) reported Friday a second-quarter net loss of 60.75 billion won, compared with a net loss of 60.74 billion won in the year-ago quarter.



Quarterly revenue rose 78.0% to 28.00 billion won from 15.73 billion won last year, while gross profit increased to 14.33 billion won from 3.82 billion won.



Operating loss narrowed to 22.52 billion won from 23.06 billion won.



Finance costs surged to 40.54 billion won from 9.12 billion won, partly offset by finance income of 7.82 billion won, up from 4.12 billion won.



For the first half, HLB's net loss attributable to owners of the parent narrowed to 114.95 billion won from 121.92 billion won, while revenue increased to 46.69 billion won from 33.40 billion won.



Basic and diluted loss per share improved to 865 won from 930 won.



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