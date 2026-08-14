

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek will increase API prices for its V4-Pro and V4-Flash models from August 17, according to a company statement. The new pricing will range from 50 percent to 1,100 percent above current rates, depending on the model, token type and time of use.



DeepSeek will also introduce separate peak and off-peak pricing as it adjusts the cost of accessing its latest AI models. The changes come as demand for advanced AI services continues to grow and competition intensifies among Chinese and U.S. AI developers.



The company has also released a new V4-Pro model, with benchmark results showing competitive performance on tasks involving coding, cybersecurity and workflow automation. Despite the price increases, DeepSeek's models remain positioned as lower-cost alternatives to leading AI systems from companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic.



The pricing shift could mark a significant change in DeepSeek's strategy after its earlier low-cost, open-weight models helped intensify concerns among investors about the amount companies need to spend on AI infrastructure.



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