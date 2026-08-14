

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks moved modestly lower during trading on Friday, giving back ground after moving mostly higher over the two previous sessions. Selling pressure remained relatively subdued, however, limiting the downside for the major averages.



The major averages all finished the day in negative territory. The Dow dipped 107.58 points or 0.2 percent to 53,732.41, the Nasdaq fell 73.86 points or 0.3 percent to 26,729.16 and the S&P 500 slipped 13.23 points or 0.2 percent to 7,785.76.



For the week, the major averages turned in a mixed performance. While the Dow slid by 0.6 percent, the Nasdaq crept up by 0.1 percent and the S&P 500 rose by 0.4 percent.



The modest pullback on Wall Street may partly have reflected profit taking following the upward move seen over the two previous sessions, which lifted the S&P 500 to a record intraday high above 7,800 during Thursday's session.



The broad market index also ended Thursday's trading at a record closing high, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq reached its highest closing level in over two months.



Negative sentiment may also have been generated in reaction to a report from the University of Michigan showing a significant deterioration in U.S. consumer sentiment in the month of August.



The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index tumbled to 51.0 in August after surging to 55.2 in July, while economists had expected the index to dip to 54.2.



Earlier in the day, a report released by the Commerce Department showed an unexpected decline in U.S. retail sales in the month of July.



The Commerce Department said retail sales fell by 0.6 percent in July after rising by 0.2 percent in June. Economists had expected retail sales to inch up by 0.1 percent.



The unexpected decrease in retail sales marked the first drop since retail sales dipped by 0.2 percent in October 2025.



While the data has further eased concerns about the potential for an increase in interest rates, traders may be becoming increasingly worried about the outlook for the economy amid persistently high crude oil prices.



A notable rebound by crude oil prices also weighed on Wall Street, as Trump administration officials indicated they plan to use economic measures to force Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns about a prolonged stalemate.



Sector News



Despite the modest pullback by the broader markets, oil service stocks saw substantial strength, driving the Philadelphia Oil Service Index up by 2.6 percent to its best closing level in well over two months.



Gold stocks also moved sharply higher amid an uptick by the price of the precious metal, as reflected by the 2.2 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index.



Significant strength was also visible among computer hardware stocks, while airline, software and pharmaceutical stocks showed notable moves to the downside.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region once again ended mixed during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index climbed by 0.6 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped by 1.1 percent.



The major European markets also ended the day mixed. While the German DAX Index rose by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both dipped by 0.2 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have come under pressure over the course of the session after seeing early strength. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 3.1 basis points at 4.672 percent.



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