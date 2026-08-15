Revive Therapeutics Ltd.: Revive Therapeutics Reports Grant of Options

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / Revive Therapeutics Ltd. ("Revive" or the "Company") (OTCQB:RVVTF)(CSE:RVV)(Frankfurt:31R), a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for biodefence and pandemic preparedness, today announced the Board of Directors of Revive has authorized the grant of an aggregate of 15,500,000 incentive stock options to key members of our team, including directors, officers, and consultants. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.05 per share for a period of five years. All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Plan") and are subject to the terms of the Plan, the applicable grant agreement and the requirements of the CSE. These stock options are an essential component of our strategy to drive performance and incentivize excellence as we advance our corporate objectives.

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive Therapeutics is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for biodefence and pandemic preparedness. For more information, visit www.revivethera.com.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Frank

Chief Executive Officer

Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Tel: 1-888-901-0036

Email: mfrank@revivethera.com

Website: www.revivethera.com

SOURCE: Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/revive-therapeutics-reports-grant-of-options-1207669