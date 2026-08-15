Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2026) - Adaptogenics Health Corp. (CSE: ADPT) ("Adaptogenics", the "Company") is pleased to announce it is launching a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,000,000 common shares (the "Shares"), at a price of $0.08 per Share for gross proceeds of up to $320,000 (the "Offering").

The Company will use the net proceeds from the Offering for general working capital.

The Company may elect to close the Offering in one or more tranches. It is anticipated that insiders of the Company may participate in the Offering. Any participation by insiders of the Company in the Offering will constitute a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The details of any insider participation, including the applicable exemptions under MI 61-101, will be disclosed in a subsequent news release upon closing of the Offering.

The issuance of securities in connection with this Offering will be subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval and the securities will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Adaptogenics Health Corp.

Adaptogenics Health Corp. is a Canadian based nutraceutical company that has focused on the formulation and distribution of functional mushroom products and nutritional supplement alternatives. The Company is committed to its mission of improving and empowering human health and well-being.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Hani Zabaneh

COO and Director

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the expected number of issued and outstanding common shares following completion of the Consolidation, the treatment of fractional common shares, and the adjustment of the exercise or conversion terms of the Company's outstanding securities. Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions as of the date of this news release, but is inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Consolidation may not be completed as currently anticipated and the risks generally associated with the Company's business as described in its continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

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Source: Adaptogenics Health Corp.