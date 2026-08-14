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WKN: A1W4VU | ISIN: US75524W1080 | Ticker-Symbol: 2RM
Tradegate
14.08.26 | 19:47
11,180 Euro
+3,14 % +0,340
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,82010,88009:43
10,68011,00014.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RE/MAX
RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC11,180+3,14 %
REAL BROKERAGE INC1,950+3,17 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.