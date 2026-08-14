QuoteMedia, Inc.: QuoteMedia Reports 11% Revenue Growth for Q2 2026

PHOENIX, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCQB: QMCI), a provider of financial market data and technology solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Revenue increased 11% to $5.45 million, compared with $4.93 million for the same period in 2025.

For more than two decades, QuoteMedia has focused on becoming the market data and technology partner financial institutions can rely on for comprehensive solutions, responsive service and compelling value.



Today, banks, brokerage firms, wealth managers, private equity firms and other financial organizations are increasingly seeking flexible, cost-effective alternatives to traditional market data providers. QuoteMedia addresses that demand through a broad suite of streaming market data feeds, XML/JSON APIs, financial content and analytics, and desktop and mobile applications including Quotestream Professional.



Our technology platform is designed to support organizations ranging from emerging financial firms to large-scale enterprise deployments. The breadth of our solutions allows clients to consolidate services with a single provider while giving QuoteMedia opportunities to expand those relationships as client requirements grow.

Highlights for Q2 2026 include the following:

Quarterly revenue increased 11% , or $520,916, to $5,450,127 in Q2 2026 from $4,929,211 in Q2 2025.

, or $520,916, to $5,450,127 in Q2 2026 from $4,929,211 in Q2 2025. Gross margin improved to 50% , compared with 46% in the same quarter last year.

, compared with 46% in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased $142,122 to $241,243 in Q2 2026, compared with $99,121 in Q2 2025.

to $241,243 in Q2 2026, compared with $99,121 in Q2 2025. Net loss decreased by $491,135 to $362,447 in Q2 2026, compared with a net loss of $853,582 in Q2 2025.





Management Commentary

"Our second-quarter results reflect the continued strengthening of our business and growing demand for QuoteMedia's market data and technology solutions," said Robert J. Thompson, Chairman of the Board at QuoteMedia. "Revenue increased 11% year over year, while Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly. We also completed several important new agreements during the quarter that we expect will contribute to revenue throughout the remainder of 2026 and beyond. Combined with a strong pipeline of additional enterprise opportunities, these developments reinforce our confidence in QuoteMedia's growth trajectory."

Reported earnings continue to reflect the accounting impact of development expenditures made in prior periods. As our development efforts increasingly shift toward refinement and maintenance of our existing product suite, a greater proportion of current development costs are recognized as expenses rather than capitalized. At the same time, amortization associated with previously capitalized development costs remains elevated. These accounting effects reduced reported earnings and EBITDA during the quarter but did not affect cash flow.

Outlook

"We have had a strong first half of 2026 and expect the solid momentum will continue through the remainder of the year and beyond," added Robert J. Thompson. "Our sales and development pipelines remain robust, and our team continues to successfully identify, secure, and deliver high-value strategic opportunities that support our long-term growth."

Conference Call Details

QuoteMedia will host a conference call on Monday, August 17, 2026, at 2:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss our Q2 2026 financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details:

Date: August 17, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM Eastern

Conference Link "Dial Me": https://link.meetingpanel.com/?id=quotemedia-q2-results

Dial-in numbers: 888-999-3182 Primary, 848-280-6330 Alternate

Conference ID: 3818457 PIN: 2420

An audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later at: www.quotemedia.com

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. QuoteMedia provides industry leading market data solutions and financial services for companies such as the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), London Stock Exchange Group, FIS, U.S. Bank, Bank of Montreal (BMO), Broadridge Financial Systems, JPMorgan Chase, Scotiabank, CI Financial, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Hilltop Securities, Zacks Investment Research, Bombardier, Telus International, Business Wire, PR Newswire, The Goldman Sachs Group, Regal Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Credential Qtrade Securities, CNW Group, iA Private Wealth, Ally Invest, Inc., Suncor, Leede Jones Gable, Firstrade Securities, Charles Schwab, First Financial, Stock-Trak, Mergent, Cision and others. Quotestream®, QModTM and Quotestream ConnectTM are trademarks of QuoteMedia. For more information, please visit www.quotemedia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements about QuoteMedia's future expectations, including future revenue, earnings, growth trajectory, pipeline opportunities, product development, and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. QuoteMedia intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those described from time to time in the Company's SEC reports and filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Below are the specific forward-looking statements included in this press release:

We also completed several important new agreements during the quarter that we expect will contribute to revenue throughout the remainder of 2026 and beyond. Combined with a strong pipeline of additional enterprise opportunities, these developments reinforce our confidence in QuoteMedia's growth trajectory.

We have had a very strong first half of 2026 and expect the solid momentum will continue through the remainder of the year and beyond.





QuoteMedia Investor Relations



Dave Shworan

Email: dave@quotemedia.com

Call: (250) 954-3216 ext. 2101

Note 1 on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, as a non-GAAP financial measure, provides meaningful information to investors in terms of enhancing their understanding of our operating performance and results, as it allows investors to more easily compare our financial performance on a consistent basis compared to the prior year periods. This non-GAAP financial measure also corresponds with the way we expect investment analysts to evaluate and compare our results. Any non-GAAP pro forma financial measures should be considered only as supplements to, and not as substitutes for or in isolation from, or superior to, our other measures of financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as net income attributable to QuoteMedia, Inc.

We define and calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to QuoteMedia, Inc., plus: 1) depreciation and amortization, 2) stock compensation expense, 3) interest expense, 4) foreign exchange loss (or minus a foreign exchange gain), and 5) income tax expense. We disclose Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of our business from period to period. We understand that measures similar to Adjusted EBITDA are broadly used by analysts, rating agencies, investors and financial institutions in assessing our performance. Accordingly, we believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors. The table below provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to QuoteMedia, Inc., the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

QuoteMedia, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation to Net Loss: