QuoteMedia, Inc.: QuoteMedia Reports 15% Revenue Growth for Q1 2026

PHOENIX, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCQB: QMCI), a leading provider of financial data solutions, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, highlighted by a 15% increase in quarterly revenue to $5.5 million.

QuoteMedia provides banks, brokerage firms, private equity firms, financial planners and sophisticated investors with a more economical, higher quality alternative source of stock market data and related research information. We compete with several larger legacy organizations and a modest community of other smaller companies. QuoteMedia provides comprehensive market data services, including streaming data feeds, on-demand request-based data (XML/JSON), web content solutions (financial content for website integration) and applications such as Quotestream Professional desktop and mobile.

Highlights for Q1 2026 include the following:

Quarterly revenue increased by $705,916 (15%) to $5,530,272 in Q1 2026 from $4,824,356 in Q1 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) for Q1 2026 was $42,904 compared to $368,269 in Q1 2025, a reduction of $325,365.

for Q1 2026 was $42,904 compared to $368,269 in Q1 2025, a reduction of $325,365. Our net loss for Q1 2026 was $620,612, compared to a net loss of $499,811 in Q1 2025, a decrease in profitability of $120,801



Management Commentary

"We are excited by the continued growth reflected in our quarterly performance" said Robert J. Thompson, Chairman of the Board at QuoteMedia. "Our revenue increased 15% and we completed several significant new agreements that we expect to contribute to revenue for the remainder of in 2026, and in future periods. We are also in advanced negotiations for additional large-scale deployments that we expect will continue our momentum and growth."

Despite our impressive revenue growth, earnings and EBITDA declined in comparison to the comparative quarter, primarily due to the accounting for capitalized development costs:

As we shift towards refinements and maintenance of our product line, a smaller proportion of development costs were capitalized compared to prior quarters, resulting in a higher level of immediate expense recognition.

As capitalized development costs are amortized over a three-year period, amortization expense remains elevated due to investments made in prior periods, temporarily reducing net income.

While these factors negatively impacted reported earnings and EBITDA, they had no effect on cash flow.



Outlook

"We began 2026 with solid momentum and expect it will continue through the remainder of the year and beyond," added Robert J. Thompson. "Our sales and development pipelines continue to be strong, and we're proud of our team's consistent success in securing and executing strategic high-value agreements."

Conference Call Details

QuoteMedia will host a conference call on Friday, May 15, 2026, at 2:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss our Q1 2026 financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details:

Date: May 15, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM Eastern

Conference Link "Dial Me": https://link.meetingpanel.com/?id=quotemedia-q1-results

Dial-in numbers: 888-999-3182 Primary, 848-280-6330 Alternate

Conference ID: 3818457 PIN: 2420

An audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later at: www.quotemedia.com

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. QuoteMedia provides industry leading market data solutions and financial services for companies such as the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), London Stock Exchange Group, FIS, U.S. Bank, Bank of Montreal (BMO), Broadridge Financial Systems, JPMorgan Chase, Scotiabank, CI Financial, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Hilltop Securities, Zacks Investment Research, General Electric, Boeing, Bombardier, Telus International, Business Wire, PR Newswire, The Goldman Sachs Group, Regal Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Credential Qtrade Securities, CNW Group, iA Private Wealth, Ally Invest, Inc., Suncor, Leede Jones Gable, Firstrade Securities, Charles Schwab, First Financial, Stock-Trak, Mergent, Cision and others. Quotestream®, QModTM and Quotestream ConnectTM are trademarks of QuoteMedia. For more information, please visit www.quotemedia.com

Statements about QuoteMedia's future expectations, including future revenue, earnings, and transactions, as well as all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. QuoteMedia intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that are identified from time to time in the Company's SEC reports and filings and are subject to change at any time. QuoteMedia's actual results and other corporate developments could differ materially from that which has been anticipated in such statements.

Below are the specific forward-looking statements included in this press release:

Our revenue increased 15% and we completed several significant new agreements that we expect to contribute to revenue for the remainder of in 2026, and in future periods. We are also in advanced negotiations for additional large-scale deployments that we expect will continue our momentum and growth.

We began 2026 with solid momentum and expect it will continue through the remainder of the year and beyond.

QuoteMedia Investor Relations



Dave Shworan

Email: dave@quotemedia.com

Call: (250) 954-3216 ext. 2101

Note 1 on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, as a non-GAAP pro forma financial measure, provides meaningful information to investors in terms of enhancing their understanding of our operating performance and results, as it allows investors to more easily compare our financial performance on a consistent basis compared to the prior year periods. This non-GAAP financial measure also corresponds with the way we expect investment analysts to evaluate and compare our results. Any non-GAAP pro forma financial measures should be considered only as supplements to, and not as substitutes for or in isolation from, or superior to, our other measures of financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as net income attributable to QuoteMedia, Inc.

We define and calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to QuoteMedia, Inc., plus: 1) depreciation and amortization, 2) stock compensation expense, 3) interest expense, 4) foreign exchange loss (or minus a foreign exchange gain), and 5) income tax expense. We disclose Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of our business from period to period. We understand that measures similar to Adjusted EBITDA are broadly used by analysts, rating agencies, investors and financial institutions in assessing our performance. Accordingly, we believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors. The table below provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to QuoteMedia, Inc., the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

QuoteMedia, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation to Net Income:

Three-months ended March 31, 2026 2025 Net loss - (620,058 - - (499,811 - Depreciation and amortization 667,236 805,504 Interest expense 25,246 2,387 Foreign exchange loss (30,074 - (5,962 - Income tax expense 554 66,151 Adjusted EBITDA - 42,904 - 368,269

In addition to the non-GAAP measures discussed above, we also analyze certain measures, including net revenues and operating expenses, on an FX-neutral basis to better measure the comparability of operating results between periods. Management believes that changes in foreign currency exchange rates are not indicative of the company's operations and evaluating growth in net revenues and operating expenses on an FX-neutral basis provides an additional meaningful and comparable assessment of these measures to both management and investors. FX-neutral results are calculated by translating the current period's local currency results with the prior period's exchange rate. FX-neutral growth rates are calculated by comparing the current period's FX-neutral results by the prior period's results.