DarkIris Inc. Updates Strategic and Operational Progress on AI Initiatives and Gaming Business

HONG KONG, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarkIris Inc. (Nasdaq: DKI) (the "Company" or "DarkIris"), an innovative technology provider in the digital media and entertainment sector, today provided an update on recent progress across its artificial intelligence ("AI") technology initiatives, digital gaming operations, and content development pipeline.

Expansion of AI Technology Ecosystem

Following the successful completion of its onboarding and compliance procedures, Aether Intelligence Pte. Ltd., the Company's Singapore subsidiary, has been included in the qualified vendor directory of a leading global social media and technology company. Under this vendor framework, DarkIris expects to explore opportunities in technical testing and multimodal AI development, including the potential use of the partner's proprietary AI engine to co-develop interactive entertainment and digital content.

Full-Stack AI Platform Suite & Commercialization

DarkIris continues to advance the development and commercialization of its independently developed AI platform suite, which is designed to provide creators, studios, and developers with end-to-end generative AI tools supporting digital content creation and production workflows. The Company's current AI product portfolio includes:

Video Generation Platform (https://video.aideptus.com/): A text-to-video generation platform designed to support the creation of professional-quality dynamic visual content.

(https://video.aideptus.com/): A text-to-video generation platform designed to support the creation of professional-quality dynamic visual content. Drama & Film Creation Center (https://lab.aideptus.com/): An integrated production work?ow covering script development, character design, and final rendering.

(https://lab.aideptus.com/): An integrated production work?ow covering script development, character design, and final rendering. Artificial Intelligence Generated Content ("AIGC") Marketing Suite (https://aigc.aideptus.com/): An AI-enabled platform designed to support the generation of digital marketing asset, which is currently advancing toward broader commercial deployment.

(https://aigc.aideptus.com/): An AI-enabled platform designed to support the generation of digital marketing asset, which is currently advancing toward broader commercial deployment. Enterprise Application Programming Interface ("API") Service Platform (https://api.aideptus.com/): A standardized, scalable, cloud-native API distribution gateway to support enterprise integration.

(https://api.aideptus.com/): A standardized, scalable, cloud-native API distribution gateway to support enterprise integration. Game Animation Frame Extraction Platform (https://www.framepacker.cn/): A specialized platform for extracting 2D game visual effects ("VFX") asset. This platform recorded a paid conversion rate of more than 15% during its first month following launch, and the Company is accelerating its expansion into international markets.





Steady Growth in Gaming Revenue & User Monetization

The Company's core digital gaming business continued to demonstrate operating resilience during the first half of fiscal year 2026. Revenue increased 13.9% year over year to $5.93 million, while monthly paying gamers increased to 79,608 and average revenue per paying gamer ("ARPPU") rose to $22.38. These improvements were driven by an expanding game portfolio and increased user engagement.

DarkIris believes the continued growth of its gaming operations will provide a stable source of cash flow to support the development and commercialization of its broader AI platform suite.

Advancing into AI- Entertainment with High-quality Film Works

Leveraging its AI-enabled production capabilities, DarkIris is advancing several film and digital media initiatives, including partnership opportunities with a renowned Asia-based media and film company.

The Company's first independently produced AI-powered premium original film is progressing as planned and is expected to be officially released later in 2026. The project represents an important milestone in DarkIris' efforts to explore the commercial application of AI in the global entertainment industry.

Management Commentary

Mr. Zhifang Hong, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of DarkIris, commented: "We have entered a new stage of transformation, supported by recognition from a leading global technology company, the commercialization of our AI platform suite, resilient gaming revenue, and our ongoing AI-powered film production efforts. These developments demonstrate our ability to translate generative AI capabilities into practical applications and potential business opportunities. Looking ahead, we remain committed to expanding our technology capabilities, broadening our commercial applications, and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

About DarkIris Inc.

DarkIris Inc. (Nasdaq: DKI) is an innovative, growth-oriented public company focused on AI-driven digital media and content production technologies. Through advanced production capabilities, including its arti?cial intelligence platform, aideptus.com, the Company aims to provide creators, studios, and developers with generative AI solutions designed to streamline creative work?ows and enhance digital content production experiences. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.darkiris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performances, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to achieve its goals and strategies, the Company's future business development and plans for future business development, including its financial conditions and results of operations, product and service demand and acceptance, reputation and brand, the impact of competition and pricing, changes in technology, government regulations, fluctuations in general economic and business conditions, the Company's ability to comply with Nasdaq continued listing standards and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, as well as its current reports on Form 6-K and other filings, all of which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

DarkIris Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Email: dki@darkiris.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1 646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com