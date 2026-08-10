In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) - up 218% at $4.95 Darkiris Inc. (DKI) - up 66% at $6.11 Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) - up 50% at $18.56 MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) - up 37% at $48.88 AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) - up 24% at $8.56 INLIF Limited (INLF) - up 15% at $5.20 Vroom, Inc. (VRM) - up 13% at $10.43 Inno Holdings Inc. (INHD) - up 11% at $5.70 NextCure, Inc. (NXTC) - up 10% at $6.44 Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) - up 9% at $18.07

In the Red - Premarket Losers

MasterBeef Group (MB) - down 36% at $5.70 AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) - down 30% at $3.50 - MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) - down 12% at $16.09 monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) - down 10% at $83.50 Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) - down 10% at $11.47 Advanced Biomed Inc. (ADVB) - down 9% at $5.81 Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OPXS) - down 8% at $11.00 TPG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) - down 7% at $6.60 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) - down 6% at $179.30 Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (PAVS) - down 6% at $5.75

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:20 a.m. ET on Monday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Monday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Monday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX