OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:20 a.m. ET on Monday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Monday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) - up 218% at $4.95
- Darkiris Inc. (DKI) - up 66% at $6.11
- Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) - up 50% at $18.56
- MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) - up 37% at $48.88
- AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) - up 24% at $8.56
- INLIF Limited (INLF) - up 15% at $5.20
- Vroom, Inc. (VRM) - up 13% at $10.43
- Inno Holdings Inc. (INHD) - up 11% at $5.70
- NextCure, Inc. (NXTC) - up 10% at $6.44
- Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) - up 9% at $18.07
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Monday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- MasterBeef Group (MB) - down 36% at $5.70
- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) - down 30% at $3.50
- - MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) - down 12% at $16.09
- monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) - down 10% at $83.50
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) - down 10% at $11.47
- Advanced Biomed Inc. (ADVB) - down 9% at $5.81
- Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OPXS) - down 8% at $11.00
- TPG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) - down 7% at $6.60
- Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) - down 6% at $179.30
- Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (PAVS) - down 6% at $5.75
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