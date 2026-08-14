GuideAI Health Corp. Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Symbol: ZN0

BOSTON, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GuideAI Health Corp. ("GuideAI" or the "Company") (Cboe CA: GDAI) (FSE: ZN0) is pleased to announce its common shares are now posted on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "ZN0", WKN: A42EHA, and ISIN: CA CA40173G1019.

The Company's common shares are now listed for trading on Cboe Canada and posted to the FSE, offering increased international exposure to both Canadian and European investors. The Company's FSE stock quote can be accessed here: https://live.deutsche-boerse.com/equity/guide-ai-health-o-n.

The company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,975,000 stock options (the "Options") to purchase common shares of the Company (the "Option Shares") to certain directors, an officer and consultants of the Company (collectively, the "Optionees") in accordance with the terms of the Company's Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") and subject to the applicable policies of the Cboe Canada Inc.

Each Option entitles the applicable Optionee to purchase one Option Share at a price of $1.00 for a term of five years commencing on the grant date of August 6, 2026 and expiring on August 6, 2031. The Options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan and the applicable option agreements.

About GuideAI Health Corp.

GuideAI Health Corp. is a healthcare technology company using artificial intelligence to enable the early detection of vascular disease and support more precise treatment decisions. Its platform analyzes routine CT scans to identify peripheral vascular disease. By surfacing disease earlier, GuideAI aims to improve patient outcomes while helping hospitals and radiology groups deliver more comprehensive vascular care.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Raj Shah

CEO

Contact:

Phone: (416) 309-3583

Email: info@guideaihealth.com

www.guideaihealth.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company's future plans.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, the risk that the Company's business prospects and priorities may change, whether as a result of unexpected events, general market and economic conditions or as a result of the Company's future exploration efforts, and that any such change may result in a re-deployment of the Company's resources and efforts in a manner divergent from the Company's current business plan or strategy. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.