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WKN: A3C5GK | ISIN: US50155Q1004 | Ticker-Symbol: 7XU
Tradegate
14.08.26 | 17:39
11,560 Euro
+1,49 % +0,170
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
KYNDRYL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KYNDRYL HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,34511,41511:28
11,34011,45514.08.
PR Newswire
14.08.2026 22:16 Uhr
55 Leser
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Kyndryl Grants Inducement Equity Awards To New Chief Financial Officer And General Counsel And Secretary Pursuant To Nyse Rule 303a.08

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today announced that in connection with its previously announced hiring of Ellen Johnson, as Chief Financial Officer, and Andrew Bonzani, as General Counsel and Secretary, the Company granted equity awards to them as a material inducement to their acceptance of employment with Kyndryl. The equity awards are consistent with the previously disclosed terms of their offer letters and were approved by the Compensation and Human Capital Committee of the Board of Directors in reliance on the employment inducement exemption under the NYSE's Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08. Kyndryl is issuing this press release pursuant to the requirements of that rule.

The inducement equity awards to Johnson consist of grants of (i) 248,514 performance stock units ("PSUs") (at target; a maximum of 180% target may be earned for maximum performance) that are eligible to vest subject to the achievement of the Company's pre-established performance criteria over a three-year performance period, (ii) 121,248 restricted stock units ("RSUs") that are eligible to vest in four equal annual installments beginning on the first anniversary of the grant date and (iii) 115,474 special sign-on RSUs ("RRSUs") that are eligible to vest in three equal annual installments beginning on the first anniversary of the grant date.

The inducement equity awards to Bonzani consist of grants of (i) 138,063 PSUs (at target; a maximum of 180% target may be earned for maximum performance) that are eligible to vest subject to the achievement of the Company's pre-established performance criteria over a three-year performance period, (ii) 67,360 RSUs that are eligible to vest in four equal annual installments beginning on the first anniversary of the grant date and (iii) 96,228 special sign-on RRSUs that are eligible to vest in three equal annual installments beginning on the first anniversary of the grant date.

The inducement equity awards to Johnson and Bonzani were granted pursuant to the Kyndryl 2026 Employment Inducement Equity Incentive Plan adopted by the Board of Directors. Award terms under this inducement equity incentive plan are generally consistent with award terms under the Amended and Restated Kyndryl 2021 Long-Term Performance Plan.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com

Investor Contact:
[email protected]

Media Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Kyndryl

© 2026 PR Newswire
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