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WKN: A14SPA | ISIN: US38911N2062 | Ticker-Symbol: GD8A
Frankfurt
14.08.26 | 09:19
61,00 Euro
+1,67 % +1,00
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GRAVITY CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRAVITY CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
59,5062,5015.08.
60,0062,5014.08.
PR Newswire
16.08.2026 09:42 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Gravity Game Unite SDN. BHD.: Ragnarok Zero: Global Set to Officially Launch on August 18

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global gaming company Gravity's Malaysia-based subsidiary, Gravity Game Unite (GGU), is accelerating its efforts to engage players ahead of the official launch of its new PC MMORPG, Ragnarok Zero: Global, on August 18, 2026.

Ahead of the official launch, Gravity Game Unite (GGU) has been actively communicating with players through a variety of initiatives. The company conducted two Open Beta Tests (OBTs) for players across Southeast Asia, Europe, and Oceania. The first OBT received positive feedback for its leveling system and localization quality, while the second OBT drew attention with the introduction of the connected game Get Poring, RO Factory, the first User Generated Content (UGC) feature in the Ragnarok IP, and the new MVP Raid content.

GGU also successfully held a user meetup in Germany and Thailand. The event was attended by Gravity Co-CEO Yoshinori Kitamura, Gravity Game Unite (GGU) President Harry Choi, and Yong Nam Kim, Executive Producer of Ragnarok Zero: Global. During the event, the team shared its vision and commitment to serving players across Europe and Asia.

Local players, influencers, and media were introduced to new features and content, along with a detailed roadmap for the game.

Based on the original Ragnarok Online, Ragnarok Zero: Global introduces modernized systems designed to deliver a more convenient and accessible gameplay experience. Exclusive episodes further expand the world of Midgard, while improvements such as revamped UI and UX, auto-combat functionality, and optimized travel routes provide a smoother overall experience. The game also supports eight languages, including Thai, English, German, French, and Spanish.

Ragnarok Zero: Global will officially launch worldwide on August 18, 2026. With its global launch just around the corner, players across Southeast Asia, Europe, and Oceania will soon be able to begin a new adventure in Midgard.

Stay Connected

Players can follow the official Ragnarok Zero: Global channels for the latest news and updates.

Pre-Register: https://roz.mygnjoy.com/event/prereservation?media=pr15
Discord: https://discord.gg/bFg77WjcHT
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ragnarokzeroglobal/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ragnarokzeroglobal/
YouTube: www.youtube.com/@RagnarokZeroGlobal
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ragnarokzeroglobal

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ragnarok-zero-global-set-to-officially-launch-on-august-18-302852339.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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