

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ANZ.AX) reported that its cash profit for the third quarter ended 30 June 2026 rose 2% to A$1.90 billion from last year. Profit for the latest quarter was A$1.95 billion. Cash Profit was impacted by a NZ$125 million expense provision in the latest quarter following the 5 May 2026 New Zealand class action ruling.



Shares of ANZ Group closed Friday's regular trading at A$38.89 up A$0.85 or 2.23% on the Australian Stock Exchange.



ANZ's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio at 30 June 2026 was 12.51%, up 12 bps from 31 March 2026.



The company said it remain on track to meet its Return on Tangible Equity and Cost-to-Income targets. The company's work to reduce duplication and simplify the bank is on track and it remains committed to our full year cost guidance of 5% down year on year.



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