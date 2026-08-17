

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China is scheduled to release a batch of data on Monday, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are July figures for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, unemployment and house prices.



Industrial production is expected to rise 5.0 percent on year, easing from 5.3 percent in June. Sales are seen higher by an annual 1.5 percent, up from 1.0 percent in the previous month. FAI is expected to slump 6.2 percent on year after falling 5.7 percent a month earlier. The jobless rate is expected to creep up to 5.1 percent from 5.0 percent in June. House prices fell an annual 3.3 percent in June.



New Zealand will see July figures for electronic car retail sales and for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ. In June, electronic sales were down 1.4 percent on month and up 1.3 percent on year, while the services index had a score of 50.6.



Japan will provide preliminary Q2 data for gross domestic product and revised June figures for industrial production and the tertiary industry index.



GDP is expected to rise 0.5 percent on quarter and 2.0 percent on year. That follows the 0.5 percent quarterly increase and the 1.8 percent yearly gain in the three months prior. Capex is tipped to add 0.4 percent on quarter after falling 0.7 percent in the previous three months. The previous reading for industrial production suggested an increase of 1.3 percent on month, while the tertiary index had a score of -1.4 in May.



Malaysia will see July data for consumer prices; in June, overall inflation was flat on month and up 1.9 percent on year.



Singapore will release July numbers for non-oil domestic exports; in June, NODX fell 8.9 percent on month but gained 20.7 percent on year, resulting in a trade surplus of SGD13.817 billion.



Thailand will provide Q2 figures for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.6 percent on quarter and an increase of 1.7 percent on year. That follows gains of 0.7 percent on quarter and 2.8 percent on year in the first quarter.



Finally, the markets in South Korea and Indonesia are closed on Monday for Liberation day and Independence Day, respectively; they both re-open on Tuesday.



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