Sandoz Group AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Strategic Company Decision
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to art. 53 SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules
Basel, 17 August 2026 - Sandoz (SIX:SDZ/OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, today announces a major development, manufacturing and commercialisation collaboration agreement with Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (Henlius, HKEX:02696), marking another significant step to broaden patient access to high-quality biosimilar medicines worldwide.
DISCLAIMER
This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. These statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside of the control of Sandoz. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sandoz undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
REFERENCES
1 Reflects agreement with Samsung Bioepis for up to five biosimilar assets, including vedolizumab
2 European Medicines Agency. Erbitux (cetuximab): EPAR product information. Available at: EMA Erbitux product information. [Last accessed August 2026]
3 U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Erbitux (cetuximab). Prescribing Information. Available at: Erbitux (cetuximab) US Prescribing Information. [Last accessed August 2026]
4 Wu, S., Zhang, Y., Lin, Z. et al. Global burden of colorectal cancer in 2022 and projections to 2050: incidence and mortality estimates from GLOBOCAN. BMC Cancer 25, 1770 (2025). Available at: https://doi.org/10.1186/s12885-025-15138-0 [Last accessed August 2026]
5 Sun H, Yu M, An Z, Liang F, Sun B, Liu Y and Zhang S (2025) Global burden of head and neck cancer: Epidemiological transitions, inequities, and projections to 2050. Front. Oncol. 15:1665019. Available at: https://doi.org/10.3389/fonc.2025.1665019. [Last accessed August 2026]
6 European Medicines Agency. Repatha (evolocumab): EPAR product information. Available at: EMA Repatha product information. U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Repatha (evolocumab): Prescribing Information. Available at: FDA Repatha prescribing information. [Last accessed August 2026]
7 European Medicines Agency. Benlysta (belimumab): EPAR product information. Available at: EMA Benlysta product information. U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Benlysta (belimumab): Prescribing Information. Available at: FDA Benlysta prescribing information. [Last accessed August 2026]
ABOUT SANDOZ
Sandoz (SIX: SDZ; OTCQX: SDZNY) is the global leader in affordable medicines, with a growth strategy driven by its Purpose: pioneering access for patients. More than 20,000 colleagues of 100 nationalities work together to ensure over one billion patients are reached by Sandoz, generating substantial global healthcare savings and an even larger social impact. Its leading portfolio of approximately 1,300 medicines addresses diseases from the common cold to cancer. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Sandoz traces its heritage back to 1886. In 2026, Sandoz celebrates 20 years of pioneering biosimilars, 80 years of antibiotics manufacturing and 140 years of heritage. In 2025, Sandoz recorded net sales of USD 11.1 billion.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sandoz Group AG
|Centralbahnstrasse 4
|4051 Basel
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.sandoz.com
|ISIN:
|CH1243598427
|Valor:
|124359842
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2379502
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2379502 17-Aug-2026 CET/CEST