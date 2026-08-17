

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2026, the Cabinet Office said in Monday's preliminary reading.



That missed forecasts for a gain of 0.5 percent, which would have been unchanged.



On a yearly basis, GDP was up 1.1 percent - again shy of expectations for an increase of 2.0 percent following the upwardly revised 1.9 percent gain in the three months prior (originally 1.8 percent).



Capital expenditure dropped 1.2 percent on quarter, missing forecasts for a gain of 0.4 percent following the downwardly revised 1.0 percent decline in the previous quarter (originally -0.7 percent).



External demand was up 0.5 percent on quarter, up from 0.3 percent three months earlier. Private consumption was flat on quarter after rising 0.5 percent in Q1.



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