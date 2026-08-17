Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2026) - Euro Manganese Inc. (TSXV: EMN) (ASX: EMN) (OTC Pink: EUMNF) (FSE: E060) (the "Company" or "Euro Manganese" or "EMN") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding offtake term sheet with 6K Energy, a leading U.S.-based producer of advanced cathode active materials ("CAM"), for the proposed sale of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal ("HPEMM") from the Company's Chvaletice Manganese Project ("Chvaletice" or the "Project") in the Czech Republic.

The term sheet follows 6K Energy's successful testing and preliminary qualification of high-purity manganese produced at Euro Manganese's Demonstration Plant. This technical milestone provides important customer validation of the material's quality and suitability for advanced battery-material applications.

The proposed offtake represents an important step in establishing Chvaletice as a secure and traceable source of high-purity manganese for North American battery and advanced-manufacturing supply chains. Euro Manganese and 6K Energy have also agreed to evaluate broader opportunities involving the Company's products and their potential use within 6K Energy's business.

Highlights

6K Energy has successfully tested and preliminarily qualified high-purity manganese produced at Euro Manganese's Demonstration Plant, providing third-party validation of its quality and suitability for advanced battery-material applications.

The term sheet contemplates a long-term, take-or-pay offtake arrangement, with pricing and other commercial terms intended to support the Project's debt-financing requirements.

Initial volumes of HPEMM are expected to be supplied from Euro Manganese's Demonstration Plant beginning in 2028, supporting continued qualification and commercial engagement ahead of first commercial production.

The pricing structure contemplated by the term sheet is designed to support the Project's anticipated debt financing requirements while preserving potential upside exposure to strengthening manganese prices.

The proposed arrangement advances Chvaletice's position as a secure, traceable European source of high-purity manganese for North American battery and advanced-manufacturing supply chains.

Euro Manganese and 6K Energy intend to negotiate a definitive offtake agreement under which the contemplated pricing mechanism, volumes and other commercial terms would become binding.

The term sheet also establishes a framework for the parties to evaluate broader commercial opportunities involving Euro Manganese's products and their use within 6K Energy's operations.

6K Energy's successful testing and preliminary qualification of Euro Manganese's material from its Demonstration Plant represents an important technical endorsement of the Company's product quality and suitability for advanced battery materials applications. It also underscores the potential value of Euro Manganese's secure, traceable and responsibly produced manganese to customers seeking alternatives to existing sources of supply.



The term sheet contemplates a long-term, take-or-pay offtake arrangement. Pricing is expected to be based on a market-linked mechanism that reflects prevailing market conditions. The pricing structure contemplated by the term sheet is designed to support the Project's anticipated debt financing requirements, while also providing Euro Manganese the potential to capture, in whole or in part, the benefit of any potential strengthening in manganese pricing as markets evolve over the coming years. The Company regards this as a further demonstration of the pragmatic, efficient approach it has taken to developing Chvaletice, an approach intended to perform across a range of market conditions while preserving upside exposure for shareholders.

The parties intend to explore further opportunities involving Euro Manganese's products within 6K Energy's business. Together with the preliminary qualification of the Company's material, this framework reinforces the commercial relevance of Chvaletice to customers seeking reliable supplies of high-purity manganese from a secure Western source.

Martina Blahova, President and Chief Executive Officer of Euro Manganese, commented:

"This term sheet represents an important step toward converting customer interest into a long-term commercial relationship. 6K Energy's successful testing and preliminary qualification of our material provide valuable validation of its quality and suitability for advanced battery-material applications.

"Chvaletice's planned ability to produce both high-purity manganese metal and high-purity manganese sulphate would provide customers with flexibility across a range of manufacturing processes and strengthen the Project's relevance to Western supply chains. We look forward to advancing negotiations toward a definitive offtake agreement and exploring broader opportunities with 6K Energy, including the potential supply of high-purity manganese intended to meet applicable requirements under the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act."

Aaron Kless, Senior Vice President of Global Operations at 6K Energy, commented:

"Establishing secure, transparent and resilient supply chains for critical battery materials is central to the growth of domestic cathode manufacturing. The successful testing and preliminary qualification of Euro Manganese's high-purity manganese material is an encouraging step in our evaluation process.

"We are pleased to establish this framework with Euro Manganese and look forward to advancing our discussions toward a definitive agreement while exploring opportunities to support 6K Energy's long-term material requirements and the continued development of a competitive North American battery supply chain."

About 6K Energy Inc.

6K Energy is focused on the production of low-cost, domestically produced cathode active battery (CAM) material accelerating the pace of lithium-ion battery production in the United States for energy storage systems and electric mobility. 6K Energy's Battery Center of Excellence in North Andover, MA is focused on the development of CAM battery materials helping customer to conduct early qualification of the company's materials. The PlusCAM factory in Jackson, TN will be one of the first domestic cathode facilities providing low-cost, sustainable production of NMC 811, 721 and high-nickel battery material for US supply chains. For more information, www.6KInc.com

Qualified Persons Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release concerning the Chvaletice Manganese Project has been reviewed by Dr. David Dreisinger, P. Eng, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and consultant to Euro Manganese. Dr. Dreisinger has reviewed and approved the information in this news release for which he is responsible and has consented to the inclusion of the matters in this news release based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Authorised for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese Inc. (ASX: EMN) (TSXV: EMN) (FSE: E060) is a battery materials company developing the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic, Europe's only near-term source of high-purity manganese, a critical ingredient in next-generation electric vehicles, energy storage batteries and defence applications.

The Chvaletice Manganese Project plans to reprocess historic mine tailings to produce high-purity electrolytic manganese metal (HPEMM), and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM), establishing a fully traceable, low-carbon supply chain within the European Union.

Euro Manganese is positioned to become Europe's rst domestic producer of high-purity manganese, meeting the rising demand for sustainable, strategic battery materials while advancing Europe's clean-energy and supply-chain independence goals.

Euro Manganese is dual listed on the TSX-V and the ASX.

Website: www.mn25.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company, its Chvaletice Project, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company.

Such forward-looking information or statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's intentions regarding the development of the Chvaletice Project, its ability to enter into a long term take or pay off-take agreement with 6K Energy, ability to provide initial volumes of HPEMM from its Demonstration Plant beginning in 2028, any continued qualification of the Company's products and commercial engagement ahead of potential production, the potential for Euro Manganese and 6K Energy to evaluate and pursue broader collaboration opportunities regarding Euro Manganese product and its use in 6K Energy's business, offtake pricing being able to meet anticipated debt finance covenants while preserving potential upside exposure to strengthening manganese prices, and the approach of the Company and being able to perform across a range of market conditions.

All forward-looking statements are made based on the Company's current beliefs including various assumptions made by the Company including that the Chvaletice Project will be developed and operate in accordance with current plans, that the Company will obtain sufficient financing, and that the Company will be able to conclude a binding offtake agreement on favorable terms or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain necessary licenses, or permits; risks related to acquisition of surface rights; securing sufficient offtake agreements; the availability of acceptable financing for developing and advancing the Chvaletice Project and for continued operations; the availability and reliability of equipment, facilities, and suppliers necessary to complete development; the ability to develop adequate processing capacity with expected production rates; timing to start of production and total costs of production; the presence of and continuity of manganese at the Chvaletice Project at estimated grades; the potential for unknown or unexpected events to cause contractual conditions to not be satisfied; developments in EV (Electric Vehicles) battery markets and chemistries; and risks related to fluctuations in currency exchange rates, changes in laws or regulations; and regulation by various governmental agencies. For a further discussion of risks relevant to the Company, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the year ended September 30, 2025, available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309766

Source: Euro Manganese Inc.