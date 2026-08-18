Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - Euro Manganese Inc. (TSXV: EMN) (ASX: EMN) (FSE: E060) (the "Company", "Euro Manganese" or "EMN") announces the appointment of Sean Gallagher as Interim Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Corporate Secretary, effective August 18, 2026. Mr Gallagher replaces Sherry Roberge as Interim CFO and Laurel Petryk as Corporate Secretary.

Mr Gallagher is an ACCA-qualified finance executive with more than 15 years' experience leading finance functions across FTSE 100, FTSE 350, NASDAQ-listed and private equity-backed businesses, including within the mining and natural resources sector. He was most recently CFO of Alufer Mining Limited, an independent mining company with bauxite assets in the Republic of Guinea, and has also held senior finance roles with Interact Training Group, Management Consulting Group PLC and WPP Group PLC. Mr Gallagher holds a degree in Accountancy & Finance from Glasgow Caledonian University and is a qualified member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) in the UK.

Mr Gallagher's background includes finance leadership in mining and natural resources, treasury, tax, reporting and governance across multiple jurisdictions, as well as experience with capital raisings, debt and equity funding structures and corporate transactions. Mr Gallagher will support the Company's capital management, financial reporting, governance and market disclosure activities.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Martina Blahova, commented:

"The Company welcomes Sean to Euro Manganese. His finance leadership experience, including in mining and international operations, is expected to support the Company as it continues to advance the Chvaletice Manganese Project.

The Board and management also thank Sherry for her work during her tenure as Interim CFO. Sherry supported the Company's finance function, reporting processes and transition planning during an important period for Euro Manganese, and we wish her well in her future endeavours.

The Board and management also extend their sincere appreciation to Laurel Petryk for her excellent service as Corporate Secretary. Laurel's deep governance expertise, sound judgment and steady guidance have been instrumental in supporting Euro Manganese's dual TSXV and ASX listings and its disclosure and governance obligations. We are grateful for her continued support and for the professionalism, insight and dedication she has brought to the Company."

Transition arrangements:

Mr Gallagher succeeds Ms Roberge, who has served as Interim CFO since July 2025 and will step down effective August 18, 2026. Ms Petryk will assist the Company to ensure a smooth transition to the Corporate Secretary role. The Board thanks Ms Roberge and Ms Petryk for their valued contributions.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese Inc. (ASX: EMN) (TSXV: EMN) (FSE: E060) is a battery materials company developing the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic, Europe's only near-term source of high-purity manganese, a critical ingredient in next-generation electric vehicles, energy storage batteries and defence applications.

The Chvaletice Manganese Project plans to reprocess historic mine tailings to produce high-purity electrolytic manganese metal (HPEMM) and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM), establishing a fully traceable, low-carbon supply chain within the European Union.

Euro Manganese is positioned to become Europe's first domestic producer of high-purity manganese, meeting the rising demand for sustainable, strategic battery materials while advancing Europe's clean energy and supply-chain independence goals.

Euro Manganese is dual listed on the TSX-V and the ASX.

Website: www.mn25.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company, its Chvaletice Project, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company.

Forward looking statements include statements about any benefits of leadership changes and ability to navigate current market conditions. All forward-looking statements are made based on the Company's current beliefs including various assumptions made by the Company including that the Chvaletice Project will be developed and operate in accordance with current plans, that the Company will be able to raise the financing that it requires, and that it will meet conditions of its secured credit facility. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: risks and uncertainties related to maintaining necessary licenses or permits; risks related to acquisition of surface rights; securing sufficient offtake agreements; the availability of acceptable financing; the potential for unknown or unexpected events to cause contractual conditions to not be satisfied; developments in EV (Electric Vehicles) battery markets and chemistries; and risks related to fluctuations in currency exchange rates, changes in laws or regulations; and regulation by various governmental agencies. For a further discussion of risks relevant to the Company, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the year ended September 30, 2025, available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310293

Source: Euro Manganese Inc.