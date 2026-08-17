CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - National Australia Bank Limited (NAUBF) reported a 9% increase in third-quarter net profit to A$1.81 billion.
Underlying profit, excluding one-time items, rose 6% to A$2.9 billion, while cash earnings increased 4% to A$1.83 billion.
Net operating income rose 5% to A$5.5 billion.
Net interest income grew 4% to A$4.6 billion.
The credit impairment charge increased 18% to A$299 million.
On the ASX, National Australia Bank shares were down more than 4% at A$39.44.
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