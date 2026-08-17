

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - National Australia Bank Limited (NAUBF) reported a 9% increase in third-quarter net profit to A$1.81 billion.



Underlying profit, excluding one-time items, rose 6% to A$2.9 billion, while cash earnings increased 4% to A$1.83 billion.



Net operating income rose 5% to A$5.5 billion.



Net interest income grew 4% to A$4.6 billion.



The credit impairment charge increased 18% to A$299 million.



On the ASX, National Australia Bank shares were down more than 4% at A$39.44.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News