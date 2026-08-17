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WKN: A2AACF | ISIN: CA85525T2020 | Ticker-Symbol: V4JA
Frankfurt
17.08.26 | 08:10
0,338 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3360,36008:46
0,3380,35808:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES
STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD0,3380,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.