Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2026) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI" or the "Company"), a provider of real-time digital operations software, today announced strong preliminary second quarter and first half 2026 revenue growth, outpacing cost of revenue while advancing multiple strategic initiatives designed to position the company and support its long-term expansion.

Preliminary 2nd Quarter and 1st --Half Revenue and Cost of Revenue Expectations

Based on preliminary, unaudited internal results, edgeTI currently expects to report the following revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026:

Year-over-year second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.69 million to $1.95 million compared with $408 thousand for the same period in 2025, representing growth of approximately 313% to 377% - likewise increases in cost of revenue for the same period grew approximately 150% to 170%, improving gross margin.

Based on the preliminary revenue range described above, second-quarter revenue is expected to be approximately consistent with, and up to 16% higher than, revenue of $1.68 million reported for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 - likewise, cost of revenue in the prior period is expected to be approximately consistent.

First-half revenue of approximately $3.25 million to $3.63 million, compared with $1.17 million for the first-half of the prior year, representing growth of approximately 179% to 210% is contrasted by an increase in cost of revenue for the same period of 150% to 170%.

"The first half of 2026 marks consecutive growth periods for edgeTI where revenue outpaced costs of revenue," said Jason Nichols, CEO. "We believe these results and our strategy position our company for our next phase of expansion. As we continue to execute, our focus remains on building a larger, more scalable software business capable of creating long-term shareholder value."

These preliminary and unaudited estimates have been prepared by management and are based on management's current review of internal financial data, and remain subject to completion of quarter-end closing procedures and other customary review processes. These preliminary estimates have not been reviewed, audited or otherwise verified by the Company's independent auditor. Accordingly, the estimates are subject to change and actual reported results may differ, including materially, from the ranges disclosed above.

Meeting of Shareholders of the Company

edgeTI will hold a special and annual general meeting of the shareholders on September 25, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (the "Shareholder Meeting") to consider amendments to the Company's articles.

The Company has determined that it would be appropriate and in the best interest of the Company to implement updates to the articles of the Company to, inter alia, permit adjustments to the ratio at which preferred multiple voting shares of the Company (the "MVS") are converted into subordinate voting shares ("SVSs") and to the number of votes attached to MVSs upon the occurrence of certain events, such as a consolidation, stock split, or other share reorganization (the "Article Amendments"). This change to allow the adjustment will help streamline the administration of the Company's affairs and reduce the overhead and administrative costs relating to implementing share reorganizations.

"We believe this flexibility is important for practical trading and any potential future listing considerations," said Jason Nichols.

At the Shareholder Meeting, shareholders of the Company will also be asked to pass a resolution authorizing the consolidation of the SVSs into a lesser number of issued SVSs (the "Consolidation Resolution"). The Consolidation Resolution will authorize the Company's board of directors (the "Board") to consolidate the SVS based on a consolidation ratio of up to fifteen (15) pre-consolidation SVSs for each one (1) post- consolidation SVS (the "Consolidation"). The actual ratio for the Consolidation will be determined by the Board, in its sole discretion, having regard to numerous factors, including market considerations and the advice of its advisors.

Shareholders will be also asked to vote on customary matters related to the Company annual general shareholders meeting, including, inter alia, election of directors, appointment of auditors, approval of the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan.

Shareholders of record as of August 10, 2026 will be entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Shareholder Meeting.

Full details regarding the proposed amendment, the reasons for the amendment, voting procedures and the Shareholder Meeting will be contained in the Company's management information circular and related meeting materials, which will be available on or before August 26, 2026, under the Company's profile, Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (000048032), on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca and through the Company's investor-relations event page at https://ir.edgeti.com/investor-events/.

Continuing Corporate Priorities

During the balance of 2026, edgeTI expects to remain focused on:

execution of its operating and growth plan;

continued expansion of recurring software revenue;

evaluating targeted acquisition opportunities consistent with the Company's stated M&A criteria;

completion of the PCAOB audit and U.S. GAAP financial statements;

completion of the shareholder and corporate actions required to support potential U.S. trading market listing eligibility;

continued development of its U.S. capital-markets profile; and

disciplined management of its organizational and cost structure.

Targeted Acquisitions and Strategic Growth

In addition to organic growth initiatives, edgeTI continues to evaluate targeted acquisition opportunities intended to broaden the Company's technology capabilities, customer reach, revenue base and operating scale.

The Company's acquisition strategy is focused primarily on defense and enterprise technology businesses whose products, capabilities and customer relationships complement edgeTI's existing solutions. Areas of particular interest include technologies supporting operational readiness, training and simulation exercises, workflow automation, decision support and related mission and enterprise operations.

edgeTI is principally targeting businesses with established revenue and a demonstrated ability to generate positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), with a preference for transactions that management expects to be EBITDA-accretive following integration. The objective is to expand combined revenue and operating scale while strengthening the financial profile of the combined organization.

The Company has no material acquisition-related information to disclose at this time. The Company may evaluate acquisition opportunities from time to time, but there can be no assurance that any evaluation will result in a definitive agreement or completed transaction. This disclosure is intended to reiterate the Company's previously stated M&A growth strategy and should not be interpreted as indicating that a material transaction is pending.

Management believes the combination of organic execution and disciplined M&A can broaden edgeTI's technology capabilities and market reach across defense, government and enterprise operating environments while maintaining a focus on revenue growth, operating profitability and long-term shareholder value.

About Edge Total Intelligence

edgeTI empowers defense, service providers, and enterprises to operate with real-time clarity in complex, mission-critical environments-delivering integrated capability across the full lifecycle of operations. With the inclusion of edgeTI WA and an expanded portfolio of sovereign, defense-aligned technologies, combined with the edgeCore Digital Twin, edgeTI enables the orchestration of real-time actions and the achievement of targeted mission outcomes-driving faster, more effective decision-making across defense, industrial, and lifecycle operations in continuously evolving environments.

Website: https://ir.edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding: the Company's preliminary and unaudited revenue expectations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026; completion of PCAOB-compliant audit work and U.S. GAAP financial statements; the proposed amendment to the Company's articles and the anticipated benefits thereof; benefits that can be derived from the amendment to the articles of the Company and a share consolidation; the Company's ability to implement a share consolidation, if determined appropriate by the Board; the Company's acquisition strategy, target criteria and anticipated benefits of potential acquisitions; and the Company's future operating, financial and strategic priorities.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: the possibility of adjustments to preliminary revenue during completion of quarter-end closing and review procedures; risks associated with the completion of PCAOB audit procedures and U.S. GAAP financial statement preparation; SEC comments or review timing; share price volatility; the receipt of required shareholder, exchange and other approvals; the availability of suitable acquisition targets at acceptable valuations and terms; due diligence, financing and integration risks; the Company's ability to execute its business plan, maintain and expand customer relationships and manage costs; and general economic and capital markets conditions.

Material assumptions underlying the forward-looking information include, without limitation, that no material adjustments will arise from completion of the quarter-end close and review of preliminary revenue; that the Company can complete the required audit and U.S. GAAP financial statement preparation on anticipated timelines; that applicable SEC, TSX Venture Exchange, shareholder and corporate processes can be completed; that market conditions will permit any consolidation on terms determined appropriate by the Board; and that suitable acquisition opportunities can be identified, financed, completed and integrated on acceptable terms.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309817

Source: Edge Total Intelligence Inc.