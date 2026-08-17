Trifork Group AG: 47/2026·Trifork Group: Interim report for the quarter ending 30 June 2026

Schindellegi, Switzerland - 17 August 2026

Trifork Group AG

Company announcement no. 47/2026

Interim report for the quarter ending 30 June 2026

Trifork Group reports Q2 2026 adj. organic revenue growth of 11% and adj. EBITDA growth of 21% driven by a continued strong underlying execution in Products and robust performance in Services. The financial guidance for 2026 is reiterated.

Comment from Group CEO Jørn Larsen

"Q2 2026 was marked by solid execution. We delivered in line with expectations and remain on track for our full-year guidance. We also worked to release value from our Labs investments, announcing an attractive transaction with Verdane in July that is expected to generate additional capital returns to our shareholders.

Strategically, we are determined to become a truly product-led company. In Q2, we added experienced product-focused colleagues, launched new products such as Tiris, and signed several contracts bundling Products and Services. Financially, the transition shows: Products revenue grew organically by 23% ex. hardware in Q2. And 50% of the EBITDA contribution came from Products in the last 12 months, up from 25% two years ago. Products revenue is more stable, often secured on long-term contracts, with higher margins than the Group average. We're still early in this journey.

We reached another '50% milestone' in Q2, as half of revenue now comes from public sector customers, offering balance to the more cyclical private sector. Over the last 12 months, we achieved a public tender win rate of three out of four. The strong H2 tender activity should support continued growth into next year. Across existing and new customers, we keep pushing responsible, value-creating AI implementations, secure and sovereign data hosting and operations in our own data centers, and improved government efficiency."

Second quarter 2026

In Q2 2026, revenue amounted to EURm 58.2, an increase of 6% from Q2 2025. Organic growth was 9%. Adjusted for timing effects from hardware sales, organic revenue growth was 11%.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to EURm 6.3, corresponding to 11% adj. EBITDA margin (Q2 2025: 9%) and growth of 21%.

EBIT amounted to EURm 2.2, corresponding to 4% EBIT margin (Q2 2025: 2%) and growth of 93%.

Trifork Group EBT amounted to EURm 2.2 (Q2 2025: 0.2).

Segments

Products total revenue increased by 4% to EURm 21.5, negatively affected by timing of hardware sales and the deconsolidation of Trifork Security since Q4 2025. Products organic revenue increased 13% and 23% if also adjusted for hardware effects. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 20% (Q2 2025: 16%). Services revenue increased by 7% to EURm 36.7 (all organic) and realized an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10% (Q2 2025: 9%). In Q2 2026, Trifork Labs recorded EBT of EURm 0.2 (Q2 2025: -0.1) driven primarily by dividends received.



Financial guidance for 2026 is reiterated

The overall guidance is unchanged from the original communication on 27 February 2026:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of EURm 230-240 equal to approximately 4-9% total growth

Organic revenue growth is expected in the range of approximately 7-11%

Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of EURm 35-40 equal to approximately 15-17% margin. Depreciations, amortizations and impairments are expected to be in the range of EURm 15-17.

The guidance does not include potential effects from new acquisitions or divestments.

Results presentation at 11:00 CEST today

Trifork will host a results presentation and Q&A session with CEO Jørn Larsen, CFO Kristian Wulf-Andersen and COO Charmaine Carmichael today, 17 August 2026 at 11:00 CEST in a live webcast that can be accessed via the following link: https://investor.trifork.com/events/. A recording will be made available on Trifork's investor website.



Results presentation in Danish at 13:00 CEST today

HC Andersen Capital will host a results presentation and Q&A session in Danish with Group CFO Kristian Wulf-Andersen today, 17 August 2026 at 13:00 CEST in a live webcast that can be accessed via the following link: https://www.inderes.dk/videos/trifork-praesentation-af-h1-2026-samt-qanda. HC Andersen Capital receives payment from Trifork Group as a commissioned research and digital events provider to the public.

Investor and media contact

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317



About Trifork Group

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a global technology company specializing in designing, building, and operating advanced software for enterprise and public sector customers. With 1,118 FTEs across 16 countries, Trifork serves as an end-to-end technology partner to organizations in complex and regulated industries, including public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation.



Learn more at trifork.com