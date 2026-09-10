Trifork Group AG: Trifork expands SAP collaboration with new Customer Experience reseller agreement

Switzerland,? 10 september 2026

Trifork Group AG ?

Press Release

Trifork expands SAP collaboration with new Customer Experience reseller agreement

Latest expansion of an almost 20-year relationship strengthens Trifork's SAP capabilities with an initial focus on SAP Sales Cloud v2

Trifork and SAP are expanding their almost 20-year collaboration with a new reseller agreement for SAP Customer Experience (CX). The agreement adds SAP CX to Trifork's existing portfolio of SAP partnerships and capabilities and strengthens Trifork's ability to help customers connect customer-facing processes with their broader business and technology landscape. The initial focus will be SAP Sales Cloud v2.



The timing reflects growing customer demand. Trifork is seeing increased interest in customer experience solutions that connect sales, marketing and customer data with core business processes, while SAP is rapidly advancing its CX portfolio around AI, data and integrated business execution.



For Trifork, SAP CX is a natural extension of an established SAP business. Trifork combines SAP technology with its own products and platforms, deep software engineering expertise and implementation capabilities to solve complex business challenges across the enterprise.



Trifork also brings the perspective of an SAP CX customer. The company uses SAP Sales Cloud v2 and SAP Engagement Cloud across its own business, giving its teams first-hand experience of the technology they bring to customers.

"SAP has been part of Trifork's journey for almost 20 years, and Customer Experience is the latest step in a relationship that has continued to grow and evolve," said Jørn Larsen, Founder and CEO of Trifork. "We see a clear opportunity to combine SAP's CX technology with Trifork's products, engineering capabilities and implementation expertise. And because we use the technology ourselves, we bring customers practical experience alongside technical expertise."





"Strong partners are essential to bringing the next generation of Customer Experience to our customers. With Trifork, we gain a partner that combines strong technology expertise with hands-on experience of SAP CX solutions," said Julia Knutti, Chief Revenue Officer Customer Experience MEE, SAP.

Trifork's SAP Customer Experience business is led by Juliane Laske, Sales Director SAP, who is responsible for developing the partnership and growing Trifork's SAP CX business.

About Trifork Group

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a global technology company specializing in designing, building and operating advanced software for enterprise and public sector customers. With 1,118 FTEs across 16 countries, Trifork serves as an end-to-end technology partner to organizations in complex and regulated industries, including public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy and aviation.

For further information, please contact: ?

Media: Malthe Kringelbach Iversen, mki@trifork.com, +45 31 53 65 79

Investors: Frederik Svanholm, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317