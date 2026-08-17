

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial producer price inflation accelerated in July to the highest level in nineteen months, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The industrial producer price index climbed 1.6 percent yearly in July, faster than the 1.3 percent increase in June. Prices have been rising since April. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since December 2024, when prices rose 2.8 percent.



Among sectors, manufacturing prices grew at a faster pace of 3.2 percent versus 2.8 percent a month ago. Meanwhile, the annual price growth in mining and quarrying softened to 1.9 percent from 2.1 percent. Data showed that the annual decline in prices for utilities eased to 3.9 percent from 4.4 percent.



Among the main industrial groupings, energy prices climbed 2.2 percent, and those for intermediate goods were 4.4 percent higher. On the other hand, costs for non-durable consumer goods dropped 2.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 0.3 percent.



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