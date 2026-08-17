

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation moderated slightly less than initially estimated in July to the lowest level in four months, the latest data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 4.5 percent year-over-year in July, slower than the 5.4 percent rise in June. In the flash estimate, the inflation rate was 4.4 percent.



Inflation based on transportation softened further to 14.5 percent from 16.8 percent, and the annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages moderated to 1.2 percent from 2.4 percent.



Housing and utility costs increased at a marginally faster pace of 5.1 percent versus 5.0 percent in June, while the deflation in clothing and footwear eased to 0.4 percent from 1.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rebounded 0.8 percent after falling 0.9 percent in June. That was faster than the 0.7 percent increase seen in the flash estimate.



The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, also rose at a slower pace of 4.4 percent annually in July versus a 5.2 percent increase in June. Monthly, the HICP rose 0.6 percent.



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