Oncopeptides AB: Oncopeptides receives list price for Pepaxti in Slovenia, marking first expansion milestone in Central and Eastern Europe

STOCKHOLM - August 17, 2026 - Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a biotech company focused on difficult-to-treat cancers, today announces that the Public Agency of the Republic of Slovenia for Medicinal Products and Medical Devices (JAZMP) has formally endorsed the Maximum Allowed Price (MAP) for Pepaxti (melflufen) in Slovenia.

In accordance with local pharmaceutical regulations, the approval of a MAP by JAZMP is a regulatory pricing determination. It serves as a prerequisite before entering formal market access and reimbursement negotiations, which are conducted with the Health Insurance Institute of Slovenia (ZZZS).



"Establishing an official list price in Slovenia marks our first concrete progress in expanding the availability of Pepaxti into Central and Eastern Europe," says Sofia Heigis, CEO of Oncopeptides. "Slovenia is a key reference pricing market across the CEE region. Completing this pricing milestone provides a clear regulatory foundation for our ongoing market access efforts in the region, including national reimbursement negotiations."

In May, Oncopeptides announced it has entered into an agreement with SALUS, Veletrgovina, d.o.o., a company within SALUS Group, one of the leading pharmaceutical distributors in the CEE region, for the distribution and commercialization of Pepaxti.

The price is publicly available in the Slovenian Central Database of Medicinal Products (Centralna Baza Zdravil) as of August 15, 2026.

For more information, including questions and answers for investors, please visit www.oncopeptides.com.

For more information, please contact:

David Augustsson, Director of IR and Communications, Oncopeptides AB (publ)

E-mail: ir@oncopeptides.com

Cell phone: +46 76 229 38 68

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a Swedish biotech company focusing on research, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers.

The company uses its proprietary Peptide Drug Conjugate platform (PDC) to develop compounds that rapidly and selectively deliver cytotoxic agents into cancer cells. Its flagship drug is currently being commercialized in Europe with partnership agreements for South Korea, the Middle East and Africa and elsewhere.

Oncopeptides is also developing several new compounds based on its two proprietary technology platforms PDC and SPiKE.

The company was founded in 2000, has about 70 employees with operations in Sweden, Germany, Austria, Spain and Italy. Oncopeptides is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO.

For more information see: www.oncopeptides.com

About Pepaxti

Pepaxti® (melphalan flufenamide, also called melflufen) has been granted Marketing Authorization, in the European Union, the EEA-countries Iceland, Lichtenstein and Norway, as well as in the UK. Pepaxti is indicated in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior lines of therapies, whose disease is refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory agent, and one anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, and who have demonstrated disease progression on or after the last therapy. For patients with a prior autologous stem cell transplantation, the time to progression should be at least 3 years from transplantation.