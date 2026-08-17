

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mixed on Monday as a slew of Chinese data reinforced concerns about the health of the world's second-largest economy.



Chinese consumer spending stalled in July, urban investment contracted at a faster pace and unemployment ticked higher, adding to pressure on Beijing to step up policy response in the second half of the year.



Investors also weighed stalled efforts to end the U.S.-Iran war. Brent crude futures held steady around $89 a barrel as renewed fighting in Lebanon and further tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz clouded prospects for ending the U.S.-Iran war.



The pan-European STOXX 600 was marginally higher at 658.46 after falling 0.2 percent on Friday.



The German DAX slipped 0.1 percent and France's CAC 40 dipped 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.1 percent, led by miners.



Antofagasta, Glencore and Anglo American all were up around 2 percent as the U.S. dollar slipped towards two-month lows following softer U.S. retail sales and consumer sentiment data released on Friday.



In corporate news, HIAG Immobilien Holding shares rose about 1 percent after the Swiss real estate company reported a sharp rise in first-half profit.



AstraZeneca added 1.2 percent. The British drug major announced positive results from SAFFRON Phase III trial.



Optima Health, the provider of workplace and health and wellbeing services, slumped 4 percent after reporting a sharp rise in debt in its full-year results.



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