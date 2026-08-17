Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 17

17 August 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buyback programme

Transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove" or "Company") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 31 July 2026 (the "Programme"), it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through Peel Hunt LLP.

Date of Purchase Venue Weighted average price paid Number of Ordinary Shares purchased Lowest price paid Highest price paid 10-08-2026 XLON 475.19 417,433 470.20 477.90 11-08-2026 XLON 482.38 367,142 473.00 489.90 12-08-2026 XLON 490.11 412,371 479.40 498.20 13-08-2026 XLON 491.80 406,504 489.10 495.30 14-08-2026 XLON 505.86 144,591 501.40 507.40

The purchased shares will be cancelled. Following the settlement and cancellation of the purchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 748,661,536 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each; of which 10,413,689 are held in treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 738,247,847.

This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the "UK Market Abuse Regulation"), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt LLP on behalf of Rightmove as part of the Programme is available through the link below:

RMV SBB 100826 - 140826.pdf

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

