Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Gold Intersects 13.03 g/t Au Over 14.2m at Powerline North, AurMac, Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce it has intersected very high-grade gold ("Au") mineralization in the northern portion of the Powerline Deposit ("Powerline"), highlighting the potential to upgrade mineralized domains and expand the high-grade core of the Powerline Deposit, AurMac Project ("AurMac"), Yukon, Canada. Drillhole AX-26-874 intersected 13.03 g/t Au over 14.2 metres, including 142.70 g/t Au over 1.0 metre, extending high-grade mineralization toward the largely undrilled gap between the Powerline and Airstrip Deposits (Figure 1). Much of this area is currently classified as unmineralized in the Mineral Resource model. The results are part of Banyan's ongoing 2026 drill program at AurMac, focused on resource conversion, expansion and delineation of higher-grade mineralized domains within and adjacent to the current resource envelope.

Highlights from Powerline North:

AX-26-874 - 13.03 g/t Au over 14.2 metres ("m"), (true width 90% - 12.8m)

including 18.10 g/t Au over 1.5m,

142.7 g/t Au over 1.0m,

and 12.77 g/t Au over 1.2m; and,

0.80 g/t Au over 54.5 m including 6.39 g/t Au over 1.5m.

AX-26-832 - 1.17 g/t Au over 11.2m within 0.57 g/t Au over 26.1m

including high-grade of 7.40 g/t Au over 1.0m

AX-26-840 - 1.86 g/t Au over 13.9m,

including high-grade of 22.30 g/t Au over 1.0m; and,

0.42 g/t Au over 59.0m, including high-grade of 13.90 g/t Au over 0.5m

AX-26-871 - 1.42 g/t Au over 13.5m

including high-grade of 16.03 g/t Au over 0.6m, 4.07 g/t Au over 0.4m and 9.81 g/t Au over 0.3m

"The 13.03 g/t Au over 14.2 metres intersected in AX-26-874 is an exceptional result, while its location is equally important," stated Tara Christie, President & CEO. "This intercept extends high-grade mineralization into the largely undrilled gap between Powerline and Airstrip, an area currently classified as unmineralized in the resource model. Our 2026 program is designed not only to convert resources, but also to identify these higher-grade domains and demonstrate the potential to increase both contained ounces and the overall grade profile at AurMac."

The high-grade interval in AX-26-874 is characterized by a high density of extensional quartz veins with bismuth sulphosalts, arsenopyrite and pyrite, together with multiple occurrences of visible gold. The 142.70 g/t Au over 1.0 m interval is associated with a locally brecciated extensional quartz vein containing coarse-grained to semi-massive arsenopyrite (Figure 5).

Figure 1: Plan map of AurMac, Yukon, Canada. Drillholes in this release highlighted in blue (Figure 2). Pending results in green. All other diamond drilling is in black. The gaps between Airstrip and Powerline fall within the conceptual pit boundary but remain largely undrilled except for the two fences of drilling in the centre and eastern end of the area

Figure 2: Plan map of Powerline North. Drillholes in this release highlight the potential to extend and delineate new high-grade zones in the core of Powerline (Figures 3 and 4). Drillholes AX-26-832, -840, -845, and -850 drill off angle to test continuity of mineralization below the substation infrastructure.

Figure 3: Cross-section 467100mE from Powerline North at AurMac. Mineralized domains are overlaid on the lithologic model. Mineralization remains open up-dip toward the largely undrilled gap between the Airstrip and Powerline Deposits and at depth. The high-grade interval in AX-26-874 (Figure 5) highlights the potential to extend mineralized domains beyond the current resource model and to identify additional mineralization within areas currently estimated at low grade or as unmineralized within the conceptual pit shell. The MRE block model is constrained by mineralized and lithologic domains. Mineral Resource blocks are 10m x 10m x 5m. Only blocks above the 0.30 g/t Au cut-off and within the US$3,500/oz Au conceptual pit shell are included in the MRE.

Lithologic domains at Powerline are dominated by metasedimentary rocks of various compositions, typically mica-chlorite schists with varying calcareous content. Domains shown in this section are: CLSR_4 and 5 - chlorite-sericite schist; CSCH_1 and 3 - calcareous schist; and sch_2 - heterogeneous schist.

Figure 4: Cross-section 466900mE from Powerline North at AurMac. Mineralized domains are overlaid on the lithologic model. Mineralized domains are open up-dip and at depth, with potential to expand the mineralized envelope at depth. The MRE block model is constrained by mineralized domains and the lithologic domains. Mineral Resource blocks are 10m x 10m x 5m. Only blocks above the 0.30 g/t Au cutoff and within the US$3,500/oz Au conceptual pit shell are included in the MRE.

Figure 5: Mineralized extensional quartz veins in metasedimentary rocks in Powerline North from diamond drillhole AX-26-874. High density of extensional quartz veins with bismuth-sulphosalts, arsenopyrite, and pyrite found throughout the mineralized interval from 160.0-174.2m, which graded 13.03 g/t Au over 14.2m and hosts several instances of visible gold mineralization (Figure 6). Locally, very high-grade gold intersection of 142.70 g/t Au over 1.0m is associated with locally brecciated quartz extensional vein with coarse-grained to semi-massive arsenopyrite.

Figure 6: Visible gold occurrences in drillhole AX-26-874: Top left, gold grains intergrown with bismuth sulphosalts - 39.4m. Top right, gold grains intergrown with coarse-grained pyrite - 39.5m. Bottom left, gold grains in extensional quartz vein with spatially associated bismuth sulphosalts - 56.5m. Bottom right, visible gold grain intergrown with semi-massive pyrite - 39.6m

Table 1: Intervals from Powerline North

HOLE NUMBER depth from depth to Au Interval (m) Au Interval (g/t) AX-26-832 92.8 118.9 26.1 0.57 including 92.8 104.0 11.2 1.17 including 103.0 104.0 1.0 7.40 AX-26-840 136.8 138.2 1.4 3.59 and 160.7 174.6 13.9 1.86 including 162.1 163.1 1.0 22.30 and including 173.9 174.6 0.7 2.76 and 197.9 201.2 3.3 0.81 and 217.1 276.1 59.0 0.42 including 217.1 225.9 8.8 0.70 and including 237.4 237.8 0.4 3.52 and including 240.6 241.1 0.5 13.90 and including 256.0 260.3 4.3 1.04 and including 273.1 274.6 1.5 1.40 AX-26-845 16.8 38.4 21.6 0.47 including 16.8 19.1 2.3 3.17 and 133.9 134.6 0.7 2.68 AX-26-850 27.0 108.9 81.9 0.35 including 54.6 92.1 37.5 0.52 including 54.6 55.4 0.8 5.35 and including 76.8 77.2 0.4 4.34 and 137.4 171.2 33.8 0.31 including 137.4 139.2 1.8 2.59 including 138.6 139.2 0.6 3.63 and including 155.0 156.1 1.1 1.22 and including 169.7 171.2 1.5 1.04 and 214.0 215.7 1.7 1.78 including 215.0 215.7 0.7 2.94 and 237.3 238.2 0.9 2.19 AX-26-871 9.6 11.1 1.5 1.26 and 26.9 42.2 15.3 0.90 including 31.1 38.2 7.1 1.41 including 31.1 31.4 0.3 7.44 and including 37.5 38.2 0.7 3.34 and 52.9 73.2 20.3 0.35 including 52.9 53.2 0.3 1.82 and including 56.0 56.9 0.9 1.37 and including 72.8 73.2 0.4 2.70 and 91.4 104.9 13.5 1.42 including 98.4 99.0 0.6 16.03 and including 101.2 101.6 0.4 4.07 and including 104.6 104.9 0.3 9.81 and 117.6 124.9 7.3 0.90 including 117.6 119.7 2.1 2.48 and 140.9 142.4 1.5 2.20 and 152.8 157.6 4.8 0.82 including 157.1 157.6 0.5 5.28 and 166.1 179.6 13.5 0.32 including 171.6 173.1 1.5 1.40 and 197.6 218.8 21.2 0.34 including 202.7 205.6 2.9 1.35 and 246.6 262.0 15.4 0.81 including 247.4 248.2 0.8 2.67 and including 261.1 262.0 0.9 9.02 AX-26-874 12.0 66.5 54.5 0.80 including 18.0 19.5 1.5 6.39 and including 39.3 39.6 0.3 4.36 and including 56.4 56.7 0.3 4.71 and 117.0 127.2 10.2 0.32 including 117.0 117.4 0.4 4.95 and including 126.8 127.2 0.4 2.51 and 160.0 174.2 14.2 13.03 including 160.0 161.5 1.5 18.10 and including 165.0 166.0 1.0 142.70 and including 173.0 174.2 1.2 12.77 including 173.0 173.3 0.3 20.29 and 231.2 231.5 0.3 2.22 and 239.2 268.6 29.4 0.24 including 249.2 250.4 1.2 1.50 and including 260.6 260.9 0.3 1.59

Note: Calculated true widths are approximate and vary by drillhole; see table 2

Table 2: Collars for diamond drillholes in this release

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth Dip Calc. Width (pct) AX-26-832 466903 7083295 783 250.6 177 -60 55 AX-26-840 466856 7083329 780 291.1 120 -60 75 AX-26-845 466902 7083295 783 221.0 270 -50 60 AX-26-850 466870 7083169 781 300.2 89 -62 75 AX-26-871 467195 7083149 785 271.3 0 -59 90 AX-26-874 467107 7083122 782 300.2 357 -54 90

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

The reported work was completed using industry standard procedures, including a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") program consisting of the insertion of certified reference materials, field duplicates and coarse blanks into the sample stream and utilizing certified independent analytical laboratories for all assays. Additionally, historic QA/QC data and methodology on the AurMac Project were reviewed and are summarized in the Technical Report?. The Qualified Person detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data.

A robust system of standards, core duplicates and coarse blanks was implemented in all Banyan drilling programs and was monitored as chemical assay data became available. All control samples were within accuracy and precision thresholds required to meet data quality standards. These control samples amounted to approximately 10% of all samples submitted to analytical laboratories.

All diamond drill core was systematically logged and photographed by Banyan geology personnel. All core samples (HTW and NTW diameter) were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. for pulverization and final chemical analysis.

Core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, B.C., utilizing the four-acid digestion ICP-ES 35-element MA-300 or ICP-ES/MS 59-element MA-250 analytical package with FA-450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Samples returning >10 g/t Au were reanalysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (FA-550). High-grade samples with documented visible gold are also analysed using metallic screen fire assay (FS-652). Samples returning >200 g/t Ag (MA250 or MA300) were analysed by multi-acid digestion ICP-ES MA370. If samples returned > 1,500 g/t Ag, they were analysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (FA550). If samples returned > 10,000 g/t Ag, they were analysed by fire assay 2g sample (FA501). Bureau Veritas is an accredited laboratory following ISO/IEC 17025:2017 SCC File Number 15895. A robust system of standards, ¼ core duplicates and blanks has been implemented in the 2026 exploration drilling program and is monitored as chemical assay data becomes available.

Qualified Persons

Duncan Mackay, M.Sc., P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as ?defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release in respect of all disclosure other than the MRE.? Mr. Mackay is Vice President Exploration for Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the information.

Upcoming Events

GCFF Conference, Vancouver, September 19, 2026

Precious Metals Summit, Beaver Creek, September 22-25, 2026 Corporate Presentation: September 23 at 1:30 PM MDT

Denver Gold Forum, Colorado Springs, September 27-30, 2026

The MoneyShow, Orlando, October 5-7, 2026

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in the Traditional Territory of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The AurMac Project comprises two main deposits, the Airstrip and Powerline Deposits. Mineralization is characteristic of a Reduced Intrusion Related Gold system, hosted in auriferous cross-cutting sheeted quartz veins and replacement style mineralization hosted in skarn horizons. The current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project has an effective date of May 15, 2026 and comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 3.639 million ounces of gold ("Au") (167.3 M tonnes at 0.68 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 4.985 Moz of Au (267.2 M tonnes at 0.58 g/t) (See MRE Table below; as defined in the 2014 CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101). The 303 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 kilometres from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 69 kV 3-phase powerline, existing power substation and cell phone coverage.

MRE Table: Pit-constrained Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project

Cut-off Grade Tonnes Gold Grade Contained Gold (Au g/t) (M Tonnes) (g/t) (M Oz) Indicated MRE Airstrip 0.30 37.7 0.69 0.840 Powerline 0.30 129.5 0.67 2.799 Combined 0.30 167.3 0.68 3.639 Inferred MRE Airstrip 0.30 15.1 0.84 0.405 Powerline 0.30 252.1 0.57 4.580 Combined 0.30 267.2 0.58 4.985

Notes to MRE Table:

The effective date for the MRE is May 15, 2026, the technical report is available for review on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., who is an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues. The 2014 CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an Indicated Mineral Resource. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.73 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$3,500/ounce, US$2.75/t mining cost, US$11.50/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 90% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes. The number of tonnes was rounded to the nearest hundred thousand and ounces rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.

In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project") in the Traditional Territory of the Kaska Nations, closest to the Liard First Nation and Daylu Dena Council. The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion-related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads. The Hyland Project MRE comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 337 thousand ("K") ?ounces ("oz") of gold ("Au") and 2.63 million ("M") oz of silver ("Ag") (11.3 M tonnes at 0.93 g/t Au and 7.27 g/t Ag), and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 118 Koz of Au and 0.86 Moz Ag (3.9 M tonnes at 0.95 g/t Au and 6.94 g/t Ag)(as defined in the 2014 CIM Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101) effective September 1, 2025 and with a technical report filed on Sedar on October 27, 2025.

Banyan also holds the Nitra Gold Project and Seattle-Goodman Creek Project which are grassroots exploration projects located in the Mayo Mining district, adjacent to the AurMac Gold Project. These properties lie in the northern part of the Selwyn Basin and are underlain by metaclastic rocks of the Late Proterozoic Yusezyu Formation of the Hyland Group, similar to lithologies hosting portions of the AurMac Project. Middle Cretaceous Tombstone Plutonic suite intrusions occur along the properties including the Morrison Creek and Minto Creek stocks. The properties are 100% owned by Banyan and cover over 530 sq km. The properties are accessible by road along the Silver Trail Highway, South McQuesten Road and a network of other smaller roads across the properties.

Banyan trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.banyangold.com or contact the Company.

ON BEHALF OF BANYAN GOLD CORPORATION

(signed) "Tara Christie"

Tara Christie

President & CEO

For more information, please contact:

Tara Christie • 778 928 0556 • tchristie@banyangold.com

Jasmine Sangria • 604 312 5610 • jsangria@banyangold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION: This release contains forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts and is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend(s)", "believe", "potential" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the potential for resource expansion and increased grades; mineral recoveries and anticipated mining costs. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include uncertainties inherent in resource estimates, continuity and extent of mineralization, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, enhanced risks inherent to conducting business in any jurisdiction, and those risks set out in Banyan's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although Banyan believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Banyan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Banyan Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/banyan-gold-intersects-13.03-g%2ft-au-over-14.2m-at-powerline-north-aurmac-yukon-ca-1207980