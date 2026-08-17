Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Gold Intersects 13.03 g/t Au Over 14.2m at Powerline North, AurMac, Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce it has intersected very high-grade gold ("Au") mineralization in the northern portion of the Powerline Deposit ("Powerline"), highlighting the potential to upgrade mineralized domains and expand the high-grade core of the Powerline Deposit, AurMac Project ("AurMac"), Yukon, Canada. Drillhole AX-26-874 intersected 13.03 g/t Au over 14.2 metres, including 142.70 g/t Au over 1.0 metre, extending high-grade mineralization toward the largely undrilled gap between the Powerline and Airstrip Deposits (Figure 1). Much of this area is currently classified as unmineralized in the Mineral Resource model. The results are part of Banyan's ongoing 2026 drill program at AurMac, focused on resource conversion, expansion and delineation of higher-grade mineralized domains within and adjacent to the current resource envelope.
Highlights from Powerline North:
AX-26-874 - 13.03 g/t Au over 14.2 metres ("m"), (true width 90% - 12.8m)
including 18.10 g/t Au over 1.5m,
142.7 g/t Au over 1.0m,
and 12.77 g/t Au over 1.2m; and,
0.80 g/t Au over 54.5 m including 6.39 g/t Au over 1.5m.
AX-26-832 - 1.17 g/t Au over 11.2m within 0.57 g/t Au over 26.1m
including high-grade of 7.40 g/t Au over 1.0m
AX-26-840 - 1.86 g/t Au over 13.9m,
including high-grade of 22.30 g/t Au over 1.0m; and,
0.42 g/t Au over 59.0m, including high-grade of 13.90 g/t Au over 0.5m
AX-26-871 - 1.42 g/t Au over 13.5m
including high-grade of 16.03 g/t Au over 0.6m, 4.07 g/t Au over 0.4m and 9.81 g/t Au over 0.3m
"The 13.03 g/t Au over 14.2 metres intersected in AX-26-874 is an exceptional result, while its location is equally important," stated Tara Christie, President & CEO. "This intercept extends high-grade mineralization into the largely undrilled gap between Powerline and Airstrip, an area currently classified as unmineralized in the resource model. Our 2026 program is designed not only to convert resources, but also to identify these higher-grade domains and demonstrate the potential to increase both contained ounces and the overall grade profile at AurMac."
The high-grade interval in AX-26-874 is characterized by a high density of extensional quartz veins with bismuth sulphosalts, arsenopyrite and pyrite, together with multiple occurrences of visible gold. The 142.70 g/t Au over 1.0 m interval is associated with a locally brecciated extensional quartz vein containing coarse-grained to semi-massive arsenopyrite (Figure 5).
Lithologic domains at Powerline are dominated by metasedimentary rocks of various compositions, typically mica-chlorite schists with varying calcareous content. Domains shown in this section are: CLSR_4 and 5 - chlorite-sericite schist; CSCH_1 and 3 - calcareous schist; and sch_2 - heterogeneous schist.
Table 1: Intervals from Powerline North
HOLE NUMBER
depth from
depth to
Au Interval (m)
Au Interval (g/t)
AX-26-832
92.8
118.9
26.1
0.57
including
92.8
104.0
11.2
1.17
including
103.0
104.0
1.0
7.40
AX-26-840
136.8
138.2
1.4
3.59
and
160.7
174.6
13.9
1.86
including
162.1
163.1
1.0
22.30
and including
173.9
174.6
0.7
2.76
and
197.9
201.2
3.3
0.81
and
217.1
276.1
59.0
0.42
including
217.1
225.9
8.8
0.70
and including
237.4
237.8
0.4
3.52
and including
240.6
241.1
0.5
13.90
and including
256.0
260.3
4.3
1.04
and including
273.1
274.6
1.5
1.40
AX-26-845
16.8
38.4
21.6
0.47
including
16.8
19.1
2.3
3.17
and
133.9
134.6
0.7
2.68
AX-26-850
27.0
108.9
81.9
0.35
including
54.6
92.1
37.5
0.52
including
54.6
55.4
0.8
5.35
and including
76.8
77.2
0.4
4.34
and
137.4
171.2
33.8
0.31
including
137.4
139.2
1.8
2.59
including
138.6
139.2
0.6
3.63
and including
155.0
156.1
1.1
1.22
and including
169.7
171.2
1.5
1.04
and
214.0
215.7
1.7
1.78
including
215.0
215.7
0.7
2.94
and
237.3
238.2
0.9
2.19
AX-26-871
9.6
11.1
1.5
1.26
and
26.9
42.2
15.3
0.90
including
31.1
38.2
7.1
1.41
including
31.1
31.4
0.3
7.44
and including
37.5
38.2
0.7
3.34
and
52.9
73.2
20.3
0.35
including
52.9
53.2
0.3
1.82
and including
56.0
56.9
0.9
1.37
and including
72.8
73.2
0.4
2.70
and
91.4
104.9
13.5
1.42
including
98.4
99.0
0.6
16.03
and including
101.2
101.6
0.4
4.07
and including
104.6
104.9
0.3
9.81
and
117.6
124.9
7.3
0.90
including
117.6
119.7
2.1
2.48
and
140.9
142.4
1.5
2.20
and
152.8
157.6
4.8
0.82
including
157.1
157.6
0.5
5.28
and
166.1
179.6
13.5
0.32
including
171.6
173.1
1.5
1.40
and
197.6
218.8
21.2
0.34
including
202.7
205.6
2.9
1.35
and
246.6
262.0
15.4
0.81
including
247.4
248.2
0.8
2.67
and including
261.1
262.0
0.9
9.02
AX-26-874
12.0
66.5
54.5
0.80
including
18.0
19.5
1.5
6.39
and including
39.3
39.6
0.3
4.36
and including
56.4
56.7
0.3
4.71
and
117.0
127.2
10.2
0.32
including
117.0
117.4
0.4
4.95
and including
126.8
127.2
0.4
2.51
and
160.0
174.2
14.2
13.03
including
160.0
161.5
1.5
18.10
and including
165.0
166.0
1.0
142.70
and including
173.0
174.2
1.2
12.77
including
173.0
173.3
0.3
20.29
and
231.2
231.5
0.3
2.22
and
239.2
268.6
29.4
0.24
including
249.2
250.4
1.2
1.50
and including
260.6
260.9
0.3
1.59
Note: Calculated true widths are approximate and vary by drillhole; see table 2
Table 2: Collars for diamond drillholes in this release
Hole ID
Easting (m)
Northing (m)
Elevation (m)
Length (m)
Azimuth
Dip
Calc. Width (pct)
AX-26-832
466903
7083295
783
250.6
177
-60
55
AX-26-840
466856
7083329
780
291.1
120
-60
75
AX-26-845
466902
7083295
783
221.0
270
-50
60
AX-26-850
466870
7083169
781
300.2
89
-62
75
AX-26-871
467195
7083149
785
271.3
0
-59
90
AX-26-874
467107
7083122
782
300.2
357
-54
90
Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures
The reported work was completed using industry standard procedures, including a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") program consisting of the insertion of certified reference materials, field duplicates and coarse blanks into the sample stream and utilizing certified independent analytical laboratories for all assays. Additionally, historic QA/QC data and methodology on the AurMac Project were reviewed and are summarized in the Technical Report?. The Qualified Person detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data.
A robust system of standards, core duplicates and coarse blanks was implemented in all Banyan drilling programs and was monitored as chemical assay data became available. All control samples were within accuracy and precision thresholds required to meet data quality standards. These control samples amounted to approximately 10% of all samples submitted to analytical laboratories.
All diamond drill core was systematically logged and photographed by Banyan geology personnel. All core samples (HTW and NTW diameter) were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. for pulverization and final chemical analysis.
Core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, B.C., utilizing the four-acid digestion ICP-ES 35-element MA-300 or ICP-ES/MS 59-element MA-250 analytical package with FA-450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Samples returning >10 g/t Au were reanalysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (FA-550). High-grade samples with documented visible gold are also analysed using metallic screen fire assay (FS-652). Samples returning >200 g/t Ag (MA250 or MA300) were analysed by multi-acid digestion ICP-ES MA370. If samples returned > 1,500 g/t Ag, they were analysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (FA550). If samples returned > 10,000 g/t Ag, they were analysed by fire assay 2g sample (FA501). Bureau Veritas is an accredited laboratory following ISO/IEC 17025:2017 SCC File Number 15895. A robust system of standards, ¼ core duplicates and blanks has been implemented in the 2026 exploration drilling program and is monitored as chemical assay data becomes available.
Qualified Persons
Duncan Mackay, M.Sc., P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as ?defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release in respect of all disclosure other than the MRE.? Mr. Mackay is Vice President Exploration for Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the information.
Upcoming Events
GCFF Conference, Vancouver, September 19, 2026
Precious Metals Summit, Beaver Creek, September 22-25, 2026
Corporate Presentation: September 23 at 1:30 PM MDT
Denver Gold Forum, Colorado Springs, September 27-30, 2026
The MoneyShow, Orlando, October 5-7, 2026
About Banyan
Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in the Traditional Territory of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The AurMac Project comprises two main deposits, the Airstrip and Powerline Deposits. Mineralization is characteristic of a Reduced Intrusion Related Gold system, hosted in auriferous cross-cutting sheeted quartz veins and replacement style mineralization hosted in skarn horizons. The current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project has an effective date of May 15, 2026 and comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 3.639 million ounces of gold ("Au") (167.3 M tonnes at 0.68 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 4.985 Moz of Au (267.2 M tonnes at 0.58 g/t) (See MRE Table below; as defined in the 2014 CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101). The 303 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 kilometres from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 69 kV 3-phase powerline, existing power substation and cell phone coverage.
MRE Table: Pit-constrained Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project
Cut-off Grade
Tonnes
Gold Grade
Contained Gold
(Au g/t)
(M Tonnes)
(g/t)
(M Oz)
Indicated MRE
Airstrip
0.30
37.7
0.69
0.840
Powerline
0.30
129.5
0.67
2.799
Combined
0.30
167.3
0.68
3.639
Inferred MRE
Airstrip
0.30
15.1
0.84
0.405
Powerline
0.30
252.1
0.57
4.580
Combined
0.30
267.2
0.58
4.985
Notes to MRE Table:
The effective date for the MRE is May 15, 2026, the technical report is available for review on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., who is an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.
Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues.
The 2014 CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an Indicated Mineral Resource. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.
Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.73 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$3,500/ounce, US$2.75/t mining cost, US$11.50/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 90% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes.
The number of tonnes was rounded to the nearest hundred thousand and ounces rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.
In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project") in the Traditional Territory of the Kaska Nations, closest to the Liard First Nation and Daylu Dena Council. The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion-related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads. The Hyland Project MRE comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 337 thousand ("K") ?ounces ("oz") of gold ("Au") and 2.63 million ("M") oz of silver ("Ag") (11.3 M tonnes at 0.93 g/t Au and 7.27 g/t Ag), and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 118 Koz of Au and 0.86 Moz Ag (3.9 M tonnes at 0.95 g/t Au and 6.94 g/t Ag)(as defined in the 2014 CIM Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101) effective September 1, 2025 and with a technical report filed on Sedar on October 27, 2025.
Banyan also holds the Nitra Gold Project and Seattle-Goodman Creek Project which are grassroots exploration projects located in the Mayo Mining district, adjacent to the AurMac Gold Project. These properties lie in the northern part of the Selwyn Basin and are underlain by metaclastic rocks of the Late Proterozoic Yusezyu Formation of the Hyland Group, similar to lithologies hosting portions of the AurMac Project. Middle Cretaceous Tombstone Plutonic suite intrusions occur along the properties including the Morrison Creek and Minto Creek stocks. The properties are 100% owned by Banyan and cover over 530 sq km. The properties are accessible by road along the Silver Trail Highway, South McQuesten Road and a network of other smaller roads across the properties.
Banyan trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.banyangold.com or contact the Company.
ON BEHALF OF BANYAN GOLD CORPORATION
(signed) "Tara Christie"
Tara Christie
President & CEO
For more information, please contact:
Tara Christie • 778 928 0556 • tchristie@banyangold.com
Jasmine Sangria • 604 312 5610 • jsangria@banyangold.com
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION: This release contains forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts and is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend(s)", "believe", "potential" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the potential for resource expansion and increased grades; mineral recoveries and anticipated mining costs. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include uncertainties inherent in resource estimates, continuity and extent of mineralization, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, enhanced risks inherent to conducting business in any jurisdiction, and those risks set out in Banyan's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although Banyan believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Banyan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
SOURCE: Banyan Gold Corp.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/banyan-gold-intersects-13.03-g%2ft-au-over-14.2m-at-powerline-north-aurmac-yukon-ca-1207980