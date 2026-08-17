Dubai - Future Investments announced that its flagship gathering, the Future Investments Circle, will take place in Dubai on 7 September 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, held together with AIM Congress. Following the platform's inaugural edition in Davos during the World Economic Forum in January 2026, the Dubai edition marks the first time the Circle is brought to the region. The Future Investments Circle is a curated, closed-door gathering ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...